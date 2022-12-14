Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Bears game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

The Eagles listed one player under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Reed Blankenship.

Blankenship was carted off the hazardous turf at MetLife Stadium in Week 14. While it looked like the injury might be very serious, it sounds like Blankenship might only miss a game or two. The Eagles are not expected to play him on injured reserve.

Eagles rookie safety Reed Blankenship briefly appeared inside the locker room earlier today. He sported a large knee brace.



Blankenship appeared to be in good spirits as teammates called him over to join them to play pool and ping pong in the back room. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 14, 2022

With Blankenship likely out, it’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles handle playing time at safety. Are they going to throw Anthony Harris in as a full-time starter? Or have him split snaps with K’Von Wallace? Or maybe Wallace is the guy with Harris around as a backup? We’ll see.

Four player were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Quez Watkins, and Shaun Bradley.

Johnson left the New York Giants game early after getting banged up. He said he would’ve been able to play if he needed to do so. His limited status seems like an encouraging sign that he’ll play this week, albeit at less than 100%.

Dickerson being listed with a back issue is new. Never a good injury to see. Guessing he’ll be OK to play this week, though.

Watkins was also limited early in the week last week before playing. He should be good.

Bradley appears to be on track to return after missing Week 14. Assuming no setbacks with his hamstring, that is.

One player was listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Kyron Johnson.

Johnson got banged up early in Sunday’s game. He was originally ruled questionable to return before being downgraded to out. He’ll be able to play this week.

In other injury news, the Eagles activated Goedert’s 21-day practice window. His first practice since going on IR will take place tomorrow.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Reed Blankenship

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring)

OG Landon Dickerson (back)

OT Lane Johnson (abdomen)

WR Quez Watkins (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder)

CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields missed Wednesday’s practice due to an unspecified illness. He’s said to be day-to-day. It would be a surprise if Fields missed the game but he is missing some on-field prep time leading up to Sunday.

Chase Claypool, whom the Eagles already faced earlier this season, missed practice with a knee injury. The Bears don’t have much wide receiver talent to begin with so it would be bad if he can’t play.

Larry Borom, who started the first seven games at right tackle before getting benched, did not practice.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Larry Borom (knee)

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

QB Justin Fields (illness)

TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

CB Kyler Gordon (concussion)

WR N’Keal Harry (back)

CB Kindle Vildor (ankle)