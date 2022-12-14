Why not Brandon Graham for NFL Comeback Player of the Year?

Who would’ve thought that at 34 years old, in his 13th NFL season and coming off of a torn Achilles tendon injury, Brandon Graham would still be playing at a very high level?

BG has been efficient in reduced playing time and has contributed a great deal to the Birds pass-rush - a unit that has 49 quarterback sacks, best in the NFL.

Through 13 games played, he’s racked up 8.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits. In Sunday’s win against the New York Giants, he logged three sacks and three tackles for loss even though he only played 45 percent of the snaps.

At the rate that he’s playing, he should most certainly be in the running for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. On BGN Radio Episode 295, Brandon Lee Gowton argued BG should win.

“Brandon Graham is awesome, he deserves this. What a unique career. Also he’s only ten games away from leading all Eagles defensive players ever in games played. Brian Dawkins currently holds that record, like think about that think about the magnitude.

BG has also been nominated by the Eagles for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, for his “excellence on the field and his passion to help the lives of others in the community.”

I mean how can you not like this guy and all that he stands for?

“Brandon Graham, I’ve said in the past is this all-time Eagles player. He isn’t one of the best players, like the very top four players in franchise history, but I think like all encompassing of what it means to be an Eagles player, and his longevity, and his impact on the field and off the field and the Super Bowl strip-sack, like the biggest play in franchise history. I think you can make the case for him on your Eagles Mt. Rushmore.”

Of course players like Giants running back Saquon Barkley and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey are in the conversation as well but BG should be a strong contender. He deserves it.

