Eagles Offense All-22 Film Review: Takeaways from the Giants game

We are watching a special offense. The film is just so much fun. Enjoy!

Eagles Offense

We will start with the EPA data as always. Once again, the numbers are off the charts. The running numbers in particular are bordering on absurd. Having a 66% rushing success rate is incredibly effective. The best rushing team (in terms of success rate) is the Eagles who have a 52% rushing success rate this season (5% better than the next best) so that puts into context just how good the rushing attack was in this one.

This is my favorite screenshot ever. Do you think the Eagles' run game was good this week?

Here’s another even more incredible statistic, courtesy of @GregHartPA.

The Eagles vs. NYG game is the #1 EPA/rush game since 2010



The GB game is the #1 rush game by total EPA



The 2022 Eagles have 3 of the top 25 rushing games out of 6,682 games since 2010.



Amazing — Greg Hart (@greghartpa) December 13, 2022

Passing Game

What do you even say about the first drive? Hurts looked like a 10-year veteran who was reading the defense with ease. This wasn’t an RPO-heavy offense or a lot of short screen passes. This was a proper dropback passing game, where Hurts had to sit in the pocket and read the play and throw with timing and anticipation. And he made it look easy!

I said this on the BGN Instant Reaction show, but this felt like the ‘empty’ game early on. The Giants wanted to keep 5 in the box which meant they had to play single-high man coverage and the Eagles continued to take advantage of it. Hurts loves throwing to DeVonta Smith on these quick outs and this is the best one of the year. Smith doesn’t get a lot of separation for once but throws it with fantastic timing and anticipation which allows him to squeeze it into a tight window. This is a big-time throw.

This was a heavy empty game. The Giants wanted to go 5on5 in the box which left single-high man coverage consistently. Hurts had a few dimes, including this one. The timing, anticipation and ball placement are high level. It's just outstanding pocket QB play. pic.twitter.com/Jgrbk1paGC — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

The second drive began with this ridiculous throw to Miles Sanders which fell incomplete. The Eagles are in empty again with Sanders out wide. This is just a flat-out playmaker making an elite play. Hurts accuracy and ball placement is so good right now.

Hurts is playing so well in structure you sort of forget he can do this outside of structure. This is a ridiculously good ball and I'm gutted Sanders doesn't make the catch because he deserved a big play out of it. pic.twitter.com/97FuGnQQI8 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

I don’t even really know what to say about Hurts without sounding like a broken record but he was absolutely phenomenal in this game. This is a fantastic throw. The Giants run a really nice blitz from a 5-man front where they drop both edge defenders and bring 2 blitzers up the middle. The Eagles don’t leave anyone to help with the protection which results in a free rusher coming straight up the middle at Hurts but he doesn’t care in the slightest. He just stands in the pocket and delivers an absolute beauty.

Phew. What a ball. Excellent blitz by the Giants who drop both edge defenders in their 5 man front and bring a safety and linebacker late. They get a free rusher but Hurts just stands there and delivers an absolute beauty to Quez Watkins on the out route. This is just so good. pic.twitter.com/W69ORnKpL3 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

The touchdown is a perfectly fine decision by Hurts but he makes a mistake with his execution. The slot fade is a fantastic throw to make against single-high man coverage because the cornerback will usually line up with inside leverage. Smith wins at the line of scrimmage and Hurts makes the correct read. The only issue is, that Hurts doesn’t hold the safety with his eyes which means he can get across

The offense may look ‘simple’ but the way they use formations and personnel, such as lining DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown next to each other here, create so many problems for a defense and help Hurts make good decisions presnap.

Hurts probably gets lucky here. The decision to throw to DeVonta Smith on the slot fade vs. single-high but he needs to hold the safety with his eyes before making the throw. I love the slot fade with a hitch vs. this coverage and the use of empty makes the pre-snap read easy. pic.twitter.com/ShcPi8Wu9Z — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

The next drive didn’t take long. The Eagles just killed man coverage in this game. The Giants play a lot of single-high man coverage and you need to have absolutely outstanding cornerbacks to be able to do that against this offense. Again, it’s only a simple thing, but moving around AJ Brown and lining him up in different splits and positions just makes it really tough to gameplan against the Eagles.

I'd love to know the Giants thinking here. Single-high man coverage again. Good luck covering AJ Brown in a condensed split when he can go either way. The CB has outside leverage and he still gets beat by about 5 yards. The pass protection is outstanding too. pic.twitter.com/8uYBeR3CYh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

Sadly, Hurts’ best throw of the day didn’t result in a touchdown due to a rare mistake by DeVonta Smith. This is just a dime. Hurts is not phased by the rush at all and DeVonta Smith runs an outstanding route of course. There were times when Hurts would throw to his right a lot but he completed outstanding passes to all areas of the field in this game, as he has all season. He’s just having an unbelievable season.

Eagles RBs have been way better in pass protection of late. Odd one here to ask Gainwell to block the edge but he does it! DeVonta Smith's route is superb and Hurts delivers one of his best throws ever but he's just out of bounds. I cannot believe how well Hurts is playing. pic.twitter.com/DuXy9uobCK — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

The Giants went 2-high and the Eagles ran. The Giants went single-high man coverage and the Eagles killed them with deep shots. So, the Giants thought they would go off-coverage with single-high to stop the run and prevent the big play. So what do the Eagles do? Bring out the old RPO offense. The Eagles can do EVERYTHING well!

So if you crowd the box to stop the run game, play your corners off to stop the deep shots, the Eagles will just go back to the RPO offense and kill you with slant/flat. Good luck stopping this offense without elite talent on defense. What a fun offense. pic.twitter.com/8FA4HnWW7T — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

I said before the season that I didn’t see Hurts being a top 5 type of quarterback. I’m eating my words right now. He’s playing at an elite level and I am absolutely loving it. MVP.

Running Game

As I’ve already mentioned at the top, the running game was outstanding in this game, despite the fact they came out with the intention of throwing early. Every single game the Eagles do something different in the run game which I love. They gameplan for each opponent and will do something unique every week. This week, we saw some QB counter trey from a pony package (2 backs) that we don’t see the Eagles run that often!

Eagles all22 offense thread vs. Giants. I love this offense. Pony package, QB counter trey. Look at the blocks by Mailata/Dickerson on the move. Lane Johnson does a great job sealing the lane too. If you play 2-high against this offense the Eagles will run it all day on you. pic.twitter.com/wbbkaDkXAg — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

Of course, it’s easy to do a lot of stuff in the running game when you have an elite running quarterback and an elite offensive line. The offensive line and the two tight ends were exceptional in this game.

Eagles run game in the red zone remains very productive. Check out the movement by Mailata and Dickerson on this one again. I thought Dickerson in particular had a really good game. pic.twitter.com/zZtZCwKqYs — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

In recent weeks, the Eagles have spread the defense out and run really well from 11 personnel. This game was different. The Eagles had a lot of success running gap scheme concepts from 12 personnel and the tight ends Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra were a reason why, Calcaterra was not a great run blocker in the college and the fact he is playing this well highlights how good the Eagles coaches are. The Giants started playing more 2-high coverages after the Eagles killed them through the air and then the Eagles just started running it. This offense can beat you in so many ways it’s nearly impossible to stop it consistently.

This was a heavy gap scheme run game from 12 personnel and it worked perfectly. Both Stoll & Calcaterra had good games as blockers. Sanders once again ran really well and showed good vision a couple of times, like he does here to bounce it outside quickly. pic.twitter.com/MFJFAEB34n — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

More of the same from 12 personnel! The offensive line was outstanding (duh) but it was really good to see some reps from Calcaterra like this. He makes the key blocks. The Eagles are so good at developing guys as run blockers we just take it for granted. pic.twitter.com/ve8yLpzcUm — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

And of course, you cannot ignore the role that Hurts has on this running game. I say it every week but it makes you +1 in the box at all times and that is so important. I loved watching the run game this week and the different ways the Eagles ran similar concepts.

Dickerson looks bored this is so easy for him. You know the drill by now. Hurts mobility takes away a defender (54 - watch his reaction by the way ) & every single offensive lineman dominates their matchup. Kelce shoves his guy off the screen. It's so simple and easy. pic.twitter.com/dACyvjst2e — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

This has to be one of the funniest plays you will ever see. The Giants’ defense is so scared of the QB sneak that they basically completely ignore the edge, even though the Eagles are in a tackle-over formation with Mailata next to Lane Johnson. Every future Eagles opponent will watch this and be worried about over-committing to the QB sneak in the future. The Eagles are an elite offense at building off their staple concepts every week to keep defenses guessing.

This has to be one of the greatest/funniest plays ever. Look how much the Giants commit to the QB sneak. I wonder if they even realized it's a tackle-over set with Mailata outside the RT. There's so much room on the edge it's amazing. pic.twitter.com/Zhfsz3WGP9 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

This is my favorite play of the season. If you listened to the BGN Instant Reaction Show then you heard me speak about this play a lot! (If you did listen, let me know your thoughts as I’ll be back on the next 2 weeks). It’s just simply amazing. The Giants have to match the Eagles' 4x1 set with defenders and they obviously have to cover DeVonta Smith. So let’s do the math. The Giants have 5 defenders covering the 5 receivers, which means they have 6 left in the box. The Giants have all the remaining 6 defenders in the box so they cannot play the run any more aggressively than they can here. If the Eagles want to throw, they will get one-on-one man coverage across the board because the Giants are aggressively leaving 6 in the box.

So, the Giants are doing all they can to stop the run. They can do no more from a numbers perspective. Despite this, the Eagles still run. They totally leave the edge unblocked (a high 1st round pick) and Hurts just outruns him. All the offensive line win their blocks, except Mailata who doesn’t have to do anything because Hurts beats him to the hole, and #54 has no idea what on earth is going on once again so he’s just out of the play. What becomes a 6on5 advantage for the Giants, quickly becomes a 5v4 advantage for the Eagles because Hurts' mobility just completely takes out an edge defender.

I have gone about this play enough, but I just love it. You can’t do anymore as the Giants DC to stop the run. And the Eagles still run.

I've got too much to say about this play. I love it. Listen to the @BGN_Radio instant reaction show or read tomorrow's article for my thoughts. The Giants cannot load the box anymore and Hurts still just walks it in untouched. They just leave the edge unblocked which is hilarious pic.twitter.com/gZq8s19NS6 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

The game was pretty much over by now, but let’s end on this huge Sanders run which probably mattered more to fantasy than it did to this game!

Let's finish here. More 12 personnel gap scheme. More great blocks by Calcaterra/Stoll. Fantastic vision by Sanders and he shows that game breaking speed. Everyone is good. Everything is fun. I love this offense. pic.twitter.com/j5P9qotigY — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) December 13, 2022

What a game. What an offense.