Micah Parsons questions how much credit Jalen Hurts deserves for the Eagles’ success

Jalen Hurts is the betting favorite for NFL MVP but apparently not everyone is impressed by what he’s accomplished so far this season.

Speaking on The Voncast with Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons openly questioned how much credit the Eagles’ quarterback deserves for Philadelphia’s success.

PARSONS: Is it Hurts or the team? MILLER: I think it’s a little bit of both, man. PARSONS: (laughing) It’s system and team! MILLER: I think it’s a little bit of both, man. Because they got a great offensive line, which helps Hurts. Hurts has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They had a good running game. PARSONS: Miles Sanders ... MILLER: The scheme that they have ... PARSONS: O-line ... I mean, bruh. Like ... MILLER: This Eagles-Cowboys [game] coming up, ain’t it? PARSONS: Yeah, it’s coming up. I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that, like, I can’t— when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I almost gotta say something. MILLER: You’re right. They’ve got a great team, great defense. PARSONS: But everyone has their own opinions. MILLER: So, Jalen Hurts ... PARSONS: He’s good. He’s good. MILLER: ... they got him for the MVP race with Patrick Mahomes. His stats and what he’s been doing with the numbers that he’s putting up are MVP worthy. Just like what Patrick Mahomes is doing.

As is often said in this space, more than one thing can be true. The Eagles do indeed have a great support system for Hurts. But he’s also maximized what he’s been given to work with. He is currently the rightful MVP with four games left to play, including a big one against the Cowboys in Week 16.

You may recall that Parsons is not the only Cowboys player to downplay Hurts’ success this season. Back in October, DeMarcus Lawrence said: “All you need to write is he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is.”

Hurts proceeded to complete 60% of his passes for 155 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, and a 104.6 passer rating in a two-possession win over the Cowboys. He also gained 27 yards on the ground. So, Lawrence’s skepticism did not exactly age well.

It’s also going to be a tough look for Parsons after Hurts lead the Eagles to victory to clinch the No. 1 seed in Dallas on Christmas Eve.