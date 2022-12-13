Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 15

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

I mean, I feel pretty confident saying the latest SB Nation Reacts polling data will show Philadelphia Eagles fans having 99% or 100% confidence in the direction of the team.

How could it be anything else after watching the Birds blow out their last two opponents? The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have their flaws, for sure. But the former team is currently a division leader (albeit in a weak AFC South) and the latter is currently taking up a wild card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Neither squad was able to seriously compete with them.

The Eagles are looking to advance to 13-1 this week with a win over a Chicago Bears team that hasn’t tasted victory since October 24. That just was one of three wins for them this year. The other two? The Bears beat a San Francisco 49ers team starting Trey Lance during a torrential downpour in Week 1. And then they picked up a three-point win over the NFL’s worst team, the Houston Texans, in Week 3.

To further express how you feel about the Eagles, make sure you sign up and vote in this week’s polling: