Eagles reportedly host their former starting safety on free agent visit

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted Anthony Harris — their former starting safety — on a free agent visit on Monday, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Harris was waived by the Denver Broncos last week. Between spending time on the practice squad and the roster, Harris logged 43 special teams snaps over three games played. He did not see any defensive playing time.

Harris latched on with the Broncos back in September, shortly after the Eagles and him “mutually agreed to terminate his practice squad contract” in Philly. Here’s what we wrote at the time:

It came as a surprise when the Eagles released Harris last week. He was their most experienced safety, starting 14 games for Philadelphia in 2021. He was the one replacing Rodney McLeod’s role as the leader of the team’s pregame huddles ahead of preseason games. But Harris became expendable with the Eagles trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It’s CJGJ and Marcus Epps as the projected starting safeties moving forward. K’Von Wallace and Reed Blankenship are the backups at that position, with Andre Chachere providing more depth from the practice squad. Harris originally returning to the practice squad was a nice luxury to have. While there is doubt about his helpfulness as a full-time starter, he at least provided quality depth.

The Eagles seemingly have interest in bringing Harris back following injuries to both CJGJ and Reed Blankenship. CJGJ will miss at least two more games while on injured reserve due to a lacerated kidney. Blankenship reportedly avoided an injury that will necessitate a trip to IR but he might miss a game or two.

When it comes to healthy options, the Eagles are down to just Marcus Epps and K’Von Wallace as full-time safeties. Epps is a quality starter but Wallace has been a liability more often than not when he’s had to play. It could be preferable to insert Harris ahead of Wallace. Or at least have them split playing time.

It should be noted that the Eagles also have a comfort level with playing backup nickel cornerback Josiah Scott at safety. And they still have Andre Chachere on the practice squad.

We’ll soon see if the Eagles officially add Harris to the mix. A reunion seems too logical not to happen.