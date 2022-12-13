Eagles News: Darius Slay says he wants to switch to wide receiver to catch passes from Jalen Hurts

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Darius Slay Says He’s Going to Switch to WR and Get 1,500 Yards with Jalen Hurts - Crossing Broad

You can tell the guys love Jalen. Top to bottom, every dude on the 53 would run through a brick wall for this kid. I saw some people, mostly Dan Sileo, mentioning they were worried about paying Hurts $40-$50 million a year since he has a small sample size of playing at an MVP level. He even referenced Carson Wentz as an example as to why the Eagles shouldn’t. I’m not linking to the video because that dude traffics in hate for Jalen and doesn’t deserve anymore views. Also because he’s wrong. Jalen Hurts is having a better 2022 than Carson Wentz had in 2017 with a comparable team.

Nick Sirianni’s Eagles Are Connecting and Accelerating at the Right Time - SI

And that moment took place at the team’s Saturday-night meeting at the hotel. For the second time this year, Sirianni ceded the floor to a player—he’d done so previously with Graham before the Dallas game—by calling Darius Slay up to the front of the room, and Slay didn’t disappoint. “He was just talking about how much it meant to him that he plays his best game for [former Giants corner] James Bradberry,” Sirianni told me Sunday night after returning to Philly. “He felt like, Hey, this is his former team. They let him go. And he wanted to go out and do his job to the best of his abilities for James. And he wanted James to play his best, too.” And that brought Sirianni back to a picture that’s still hanging prominently in the Eagles’ facility today, from the last time they had played the Giants at the Meadowlands—in it, Jalen Hurts has his hands on his knees after throwing an incompletion to end a 13–7 loss, and left tackle Jordan Mailata is standing over the top of him with his hand on his shoulder.

NFL Playoff Picture: How the Eagles can soon clinch the NFC No. 1 seed - BGN

With road wins over the Chicago Bears in Week 15 and the Cowboys in Week 16, the Eagles can lock up home field advantage with two games left to play. The Dallas game figures to be a tough NFC East battle but one would be remiss to bet against the Birds right now. The Eagles do not NEED to beat the Cowboys to end up with the No. 1 seed. Even if they lose to Dallas, they can still control their way to the top spot by beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 and the New York Giants (again) in Week 18. Both of those matchups are in Philly. And they won’t need to win both if Dallas loses one of their remaining non-Eagles games: at Jacksonville (help your old team out, Dougie P!), at Tennessee, and at Washington. Entirely possible they drop at least one of those if they can nearly lose to the TEXANS at home.

What would the 2023 NFL playoff bracket look like after Week 14? - DraftKings Nation

The 2023 NFL Playoffs start in a little over a month, and the first ticket has been punched. The Eagles thumped the Giants in Week 14 to clinch a berth in the postseason tournament. The Eagles are 12-1 and have a two game lead on the Vikings for the No. 1 seed as the NFL moves toward Week 15. [...] As the bracket is currently situated, we’d have two teams hosting a playoff game with a worse record than their opponent. The 6-7 Bucs would host the 10-3 Cowboys in the NFC and the 7-6 Titans would host the 9-4 Bengals in the AFC.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 15 edition - PhillyVoice

1) Eagles (12-1): The most common critique of the Eagles this season has been their run defense, like it’s the thermal exhaust port on the Death Star. Over the last two weeks, however, that flaw has been fixed, as Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley combined for 20 carries for 58 yards (2.9 YPC) and 0 TDs against the Eagles’ defense. Philly’s run D was absolutely a legitimate concern, but it will be hard to point to that as a flaw that can be exploited at this point. When a team is at the top, folks who cover the NFL will try to find holes to poke in them. I certainly don’t begrudge that behavior. I do it too. It’s fun! But I am curious to see what exactly those folks can come up with for this Eagles team. “Special teams?” Not sure that’ll bring in the engagement.

Spadaro: Brandon Graham, Comeback Player of the Year? - PE.com

The case could very well be made that Graham should win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. How many 34-year-old defensive ends recover from a torn Achilles tendon tear to play every bit as well as they have ever played? “I just want it to keep going, you know what I mean?” Graham said. “Let’s just keep going, keep winning games. Keep having fun.” Keep smiling. Graham is the leader in that category by a mile, and as he spoke to the media following the win over the Giants, clearly enjoying himself, he portrayed a man who wants this to last for as long as it can possibly last, and that he will enjoy every bit of it until the last possible drop. He is a dream player having a dream season, the perfect microcosm of what the Eagles have going on in the locker room and on the field every step and every day of this 2022 schedule.

Week 14 DVOA Preview: Eagles Back on Top - Football Outsiders

In a not-so-surprising development, the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles have risen to the top of the pre-Monday Night Football DVOA rankings on the strength of their 48-22 Week 14 trouncing of the New York Giants. The Eagles offense ranks second in DVOA, having scored 123 points and netted a remarkable 1,390 yards in the last three games. The Eagles now rank third in yards per game (392.0) and yards per play (5.93), second in first downs per game (23.5), fourth in third-down conversions (46.4%) and second in red zone touchdown rate (72.9%) for the 2022 season. The Eagles defense, meanwhile, has climbed to seventh in DVOA. In terms of raw numbers, they are second in the NFL in (fewest) yards allowed per game (297.0), lead the NFL in net yards per play (4.75), rank first in interception rate (3.5%), ninth in third-down conversion rate allowed (37.6%) and eighth in red zone touchdowns allowed (52.4%). As for the Eagles special teams ... how about that offense and defense? Kidding! They rank a respectable 17th overall, though they may be in the market for a new punter. Jalen Hurts is now third in the NFL behind Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes with 8.1 yards per attempt and tied for fifth in the NFL with 22 touchdown passes while also entering MNF ninth in the league in rushing yards with 686 and sixth with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts’ message to those who blasted him early in his career - NBCSP

After yet another masterpiece, the Eagles’ 24-year-old MVP candidate was asked about his ability to hit the deep ball, something he’s done as well as any quarterback in the NFL this year. With TD passes of 41 yards to A.J. Brown and 33 yards to DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts has now thrown 11 TD passes of at least 25 yards - tied with Derek Carr for most in the NFL and the most by any Eagles QB since Randall Cunningham threw 12 in 1987. “There was a point in time where people said I couldn’t throw the deep ball and I can only throw it five yards,” Hurts said. “I’ve always gone out there and played my game. We put a lot of work in. Smitty, A.J. , Quez, all of us. We put the work in in the offseason and we just want to come out here and play. Do what we prepared ourselves to do.” You can’t blame Hurts for taking a little shot at his many critics. He’s improved dramatically in literally every area they said he wouldn’t improve in.

Jalen Hurts putting up unprecedented numbers - PFT

If Hurts plays for the final four games the way he has played for the first 13, he’s on pace to finish this season with 4,128 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, 897 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and just four interceptions. No quarterback has ever had a season equal to that. Of course, there’s a good chance that Hurts won’t play all 17 games because there’s a good chance the Eagles will clinch the NFC No. 1 seed before the season is over. That may limit Hurts’ numbers.

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 14 - The Ringer

It seems like every World Cup commercial is about how football shouldn’t be called “football.” And I’m tired of it! Soccer may involve feet more frequently than football, but how many different methods of kicking a ball are listed in soccer’s rule book? Just one? Thought so. Football’s immensely complex rule book outlines three types of kicking—placekicks, punts, and drop kicks, each of which is allowed in certain circumstances and leads to different situations. Sunday, Giants punter Jamie Gillan invented a fourth way of kicking, with disastrous results.

Brett Kern signs with Philadelphia Eagles - Music City Miracles

Kern was obviously holding out for the perfect opportunity. This would seem to be it. The Eagles are probably the best team in the league. He gets a shot to win a ring and play with A.J. Brown again. That probably the real reason he did it, ha. The Titans made the right decision when they kept Stonehouse over Kern, but it still hurt. He was a staple of this organization for a long time. In fact, there were times where he was the best player on the Titans. In the words of Metallica, sad but true. I hope things go really well for Kern and the Eagles until they meet the Titans in the Super Bowl. I’m hilarious!

Giants-Eagles ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Giants overmatched in lopsided defeat - Big Blue View

Defense as a whole — The Giants gave up 48 points, the most they have allowed since giving up 51 to the Los Angeles Rams in a Nov. 5, 2017 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants gave up 14-play, 80-yard and 12-play, 86-yard touchdown drives on Philadelphia’s first two possessions. They gave up a one-play, 33-yard touchdown. The Giants also gave up touchdown plays of 41 and 40 yards. The Eagles ran for 253 yards on 31 carries, an absurd 8.2 yards per carry. Miles Sanders had 144 yards on 17 rushes. Jalen Hurts had 77 yards on just seven carries. Hurts and the Eagles did pretty much whatever they wanted through the air, as well. Hurts completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. The Giants did manage four sacks, but that was perhaps the only bright spot. Julian Love went for an interception on the 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, only to see him pluck the ball out of the air and waltz in for an easy score. Kayvon Thibodeaux managed to play 55 snaps and not get on the stat sheet. The Eagles have a versatile, complete offense. The Giants’ defense never really had a chance.

Report: Cowboys sign veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton - Blogging The Boys

Hilton’s production began to taper off when Luck retired prior to the start of the 2019 season. He posted 501 on 45 catches in 2019, and then 762 yards on 56 catches in 2020. Last season, Hilton only played in 10 games and managed 23 catches for 331 yards, clearly signaling the end of his time in Indianapolis. Hilton comes to the Cowboys as a free agent, and hasn’t been with a team in any capacity all year. He turned 33 in November and it’s unclear what kind of shape he is in. Still, Hilton was one of the league’s best deep threats for much of his career and his veteran leadership will be valuable in the locker room, especially considering the youth of the Cowboys’ receiving room at the moment.

Washington Roster Moves: Tyler Larsen to IR; Carson Wentz returns to the active roster - Hogs Haven

Washington didn’t sign any offensive linemen, and the only other move they made so far was to activate Taylor Heinicke’s backup from injured reserve. Carson Wentz started the year under center, but broke the ring finger on his throwing hand during a Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. Washington went 2-4 with Wentz at QB, and has gone 5-1-1 since Taylor Heinicke took over. Head Coach Ron Rivera has said the Wentz will backup Heinicke as long as he remains the starter. Sam Howell will go back to being inactive on game days.

Tom Brady could have retired a gazillionaire, instead he came back to get kicked in the nuts for 17 weeks - SB Nation

This is just sad. Tom Brady is far from the first athlete to hang on way too long and end his career in embarrassment, but he’s definitely the most pronounced in the modern era. Some of us are old enough to vividly remember Michael Jordan’s days with the Washington Wizards, or Emmitt Smith wearing an Arizona Cardinals uniform — or **shudder** Jerry Rice on the Seahawks. Hanging it up is profoundly difficult. It’s something JP Acosta discussed last week when Andrew Luck discussed walking away from football. Still, Buccaneers vs. 49ers was the saddest, most pathetic outing of Brady’s career, and it really underscored what a bad decision coming back in 2022 was.

Monday Football Monday #118: Jeremy Reisman on where the Lions stand with Jared Goff + Week 14 Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman stops by to discuss where the Lions stand with Jared Goff and an exciting time it is for Lions’ fans. Later in the show, RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney recap all of the Week 14 NFL action.

