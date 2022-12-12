Cowboys lose starting right tackle two weeks ahead of Eagles rematch

Despite entering Week 14 as 17-point home favorites, the Dallas Cowboys narrowly avoided losing to the worst team in the NFL on Sunday. If only the Houston Texans decided to sneak from the 1-yard line to go up 10 points instead of overthinking it and turning the ball over on downs.

Though the Cowboys escaped with a win they did not deserve, they did not emerge unscathed. Dallas lost starting right tackle Terence Steele for the season due to an ACL injury, according to multiple reports.

Once viewed as a weak point on their offensive line, Steele has developed into a good starter. He ranks 20th among 87 offensive tackles graded by Pro Football Focus this season.

RJ Ochoa from Blogging The Boys (one half of The NFC East Mixtape on BGN Radio) touched on how the Cowboys will move forward without him:

As far as how this impacts the current Cowboys, the team immediately turned to Josh Ball but he played very poorly. The Cowboys changed to Jason Peters at right tackle for what was the game-winning drive and he could be the option at the position moving forward.

And so it looks like Philadelphia’s former long-time starting left tackle could be starting against his old team in Week 16 when the Cowboys host the Eagles on Christmas Eve.

The Cowboys offensive line might undergo another change by then with Tyron Smith potentially being activated. He returned to practice last week.

In other news, the Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. This seemingly ends their needlessly drawn out flirtation with Odell Beckham Jr. The same OBJ who was linked to the Eagles last week.