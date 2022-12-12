Report: Eagles hosting former All-Pro punter on free agent visit

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting one-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on a free agent visit, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Adam Caplan was first to note that Kern could be on Philly’s radar.

This news comes after word that Eagles punter Arryn Siposs is “out indefinitely” with a lower-leg injury.

Kern, who turns 37 in February, got cut by the Tennessee Titans in August after losing a battle to undrafted rookie free agent Ryan Stonehouse. Here’s what our friends over at Music City Miracles wrote at the time:

Kern will get a job very quickly. Unfortunately, he will probably end up with either the Indianapolis Colts or the Buffalo Bills. Both of those teams have a need at the punter position. The Titans play the Bills in week two and, of course, play the Colts twice. Hopefully, Stonehouse is ready to punt when it really matters. His leg is not in question, but can he consistently pin punts inside the 20 like Kern has done so often over the last 14 years? That should be more important for a team with this offense than being able to kick the ball 70+ yards.

Kern lost out to a guy who currently ranks third among NFL punters in net average (44.4) this year, so, hardly a bad look.

In 2021, Kern ranked 19th out of 35 punters in net average (40.5) and 14th out of 35 by Pro Football Focus grading. For perspective, Siposs ranks 23rd (40.6) and 31st in those respective categories this season.

Signing Kern would give the Eagles stability at a position where a hole just opened up. He also has plenty of experience as a holder.