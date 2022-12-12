Arryn Siposs out indefinitely, Eagles will need a new punter [UPDATES]

While the Eagles got some good news on the injury front earlier on Monday, there is some bad news to emerge following Philadelphia’s Week 14 win over the New York Giants.

Arryn Siposs is “out indefinitely” with a lower-leg injury, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero. He adds that the Eagles will “need to add a punter.” UPDATE: Speaking on Monday, Nick Sirianni confirmed that Siposs is going to miss time and the Eagles will need to add a new punter. Sirianni specifically said Siposs is out “a little longer than we expected.”

The outlook for Siposs didn’t look good after he got carted off the field following a heroic effort to scoop up his blocked punt with one hand and then attempt to run for the first down. Jake Elliott handled one punt in his absence while Britain Covey replaced him as the emergency holder in the place-kicking operation.

With Siposs out, the Eagles have multiple options to consider.

The team has made a habit of working out left-footed punters ahead of games where they would be facing one of those. So, they’ve gotten an up-close look at those options.

There are some veterans hanging out there. Brett Kern is a name that’s been thrown out. The Tennessee Titans cut him after he lost a battle to a undrafted rookie this summer. UPDATE: Pelissero notes the Eagles are hosting Kern on a visit.

The Cincinnati Bengals recently cut long-time punter Kevin Huber and added him to their practice squad. The Eagles could sign him away from Cincy.

Some have wondered if the Eagles might look to add Matt Araiza (AKA “Punt God”). But while criminal charges against him regarding alleged gang rape were recently dropped, there is still a civil suit. The guess here is the Eagles are not looking to add that dynamic to their locker room.

Due to being so good, the Eagles don’t rely as heavily on punting as other teams do. There are only five teams who have punted fewer times per game this year. It’s also not like Siposs was doing an amazing job; he ranks 32nd out of 35 punters graded by Pro Football Focus. He is 24th in net average (40.6) this season.

And so it’s possible that the replacement option won’t be that much worse, if not an upgrade.

Still, it’s a bummer for Siposs that he’s going to be missing time. One would expect the Eagles to place him on injured reserve to free up the spot for the new punter.