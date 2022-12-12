 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Eagles injury updates: Good news on Reed Blankenship, Lane Johnson

Per reports, the Eagles aren’t looking at long term issues with two of their starters.

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Eagles absolutely clobbering the Giants on Sunday, some key players were injured and didn’t return to the game. There’s a bit of good news, though, with reports on Monday that both safety Reed Blankenship and tackle Lane Johnson aren’t looking at long-term issues.

Reed Blankenship had to be carted to the locker room with a knee injury during the game, but it looks like he’ll avoid IR with a low-grade sprain.

This is great news for a safety room that’s already a little thin. Blankenship has been starting in place of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and without him, K’Von Wallace will be the guy in the lineup. There’s been some chatter about the Eagles bringing back Malcolm Jenkins for their postseason run, and with this close call to Blankenship, whether it’s Jenkins or someone else, the team should probably add a little depth.

Another big relief on Monday, is a report that Lane Johnson, who left the Giants game with an abdomen injury, is considered day-to-day, but isn’t looking to miss much time. The offensive line has been playing lights out pretty much this whole season, but fortunately, should Johnson need a little more time to rest, that’s one group that has a lot of experienced and quality depth. Jack Driscoll came in for Johnson and finished out the game, and it isn’t his first time doing so.

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth with their Week 14 win over the Giants, and while they still want to win the division, staying healthy should be a top priority for the team these last four games of the season.

