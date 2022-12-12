Eagles-Giants snap counts: Brandon Graham still balling out

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 14 win over the New York Giants are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.

OFFENSE

Second game in a row where the Eagles were able to get some of their starters some rest.

Lane Johnson left early with an abdomen injury but told reporters he could’ve finished the game out if he really needed to play. The Eagles will hope he’s not too seriously hurt.

Jack Stoll played his lowest snap count percentage since Dallas Goedert went on injured reserve. Grant Calcaterra, meanwhile, saw the highest snap count percentage of his career.

Quez Watkins played his lowest snap count percentage of the season. The Eagles may have wanted to take it a bit easier on him since he appeared to be playing through the pain of a shoulder injury.

Boston Scott has logged seven touches in each of the Eagles’ last two games despite seeing limited playing time.

Jack Driscoll came in to play right tackle after Johnson went out. He had a nice block on Miles Sanders’ long touchdown run.

Kenneth Gainwell saw his second-lowest snap count percentage of the season. He did not log a carry and his sole reception went for no gain on the final play of the first half to allow the clock to expire.

Britain Covey saw an increased role on special teams since he replaced Arryn Siposs as the holder on Jake Elliott kicks.

Andre Dillard continues to see snaps at guard.

Gardner Minshew took offensive snaps for the third game this year.

DEFENSE

Marcus Epps only has one game with missed snaps this year. He sat out for 10 plays when the Eagles pulled their starters early in Week 13.

Haason Reddick set a season high in snap count percentage.

Avonte Maddox clearly wasn’t limited in his first game back from IR. Good to see.

K’Von Wallace had to play a lot since he was the only remaining backup safety after Reed Blankenship got hurt.

Brandon Graham logged three sacks and three TFLs despite playing only 45% of the snaps. Pretty efficient.

Fletcher Cox played his lowest snap count percentage of the season. He’s been much more effective with a reduced role lately.

Ndamukong Suh played around 45% of the snaps for the second week in a row. Interesting to see played just as much as Cox.

Reed Blankenship went down with a leg injury and had to be carted off.

Jordan Davis saw an uptick in playing time after only handling six snaps last week. Davis did not show up in the box score.

Josh Jobe was active for the first time since Week 9. The Eagles had been going with Andre Chachere over him as a gunner on punt coverage but Jobe is back in that role now with Chachere on the practice squad.

In 33 combined defensive and special teams snaps, Christian Elliss ranked third on the team in tackles with six combined and four solo. He’s an active player.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jake Elliott filled in at punter after Arryn Siposs got hurt. He only had to attempt one punt, which went for 35 yards. Elliott previously punted twice after Cameron Johnston got hurt during a game late in the 2020 season.

Arryn Siposs was carted off after hurting his foot/ankle on his run after recovering his blocked punt.

Kyron Johnson was originally ruled questionable to return with a shoulder injury before later being downgraded to out.

DID NOT PLAY

INACTIVE: Shaun Bradley, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, Janarius Robinson