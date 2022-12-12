Eagles News: The greatest offense in franchise history?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN

Is this the greatest offense in Eagles history? It’s making a strong case. The Eagles set a new record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 27. A.J. Brown surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and is the fourth Eagle to have 1,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Hurts and Miles Sanders each have at least 10 rushing TDs, marking the first time in Eagles history multiple players have reached that benchmark. This unit can do whatever it wants — a nice quality to have for a team with championship aspirations.

Eagles at Giants: 24 winners, 3 losers, 1 IDK - BGN

The Eagles’ franchise quarterback made a number of impressive throws. Tight-window completions to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown on the first drive stood out. With a free rusher bearing down on him on third down, Hurts threw with anticipation to a spot to complete a pass to Quez Watkins to move the chains. The touchdown ball to DeVonta was placed over the underneath defender and not too far to where the Giants could pick it off. Hurts finished the game 21/31 (67.7%) for 217 yards (7.0 average), 2 TD, 0 INT, and a 109.2 passer rating. His stats would’ve looked even better if he did not have two big catches wiped out through no fault of his own. The first was a deep completion to Miles Sanders that was ruled incomplete due to him purportedly bobbling the ball, which didn’t look to be true. The second was a dime to DeVonta where the receiver uncharacteristically couldn’t get a second foot inbounds. As a runner, Hurts pitched in with 7 carries for 77 yards. 10 of those yards came on his touchdown run where he instantly took off running up the middle after taking a shotgun snap. It looked entirely too easy for the Eagles. Hurts is a big reason why the team can be nearly impossible to defend.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles blowout Giants, 48-22 - BGN Radio

Jessica Taylor, Shane Haff and Jonny Page share their initial reactions after the Eagles blowout win over the Giants, 48-22. Jalen Hurts continues to prove that he is HIM. Miles Sanders had himself a day! The defense racked up 7 sacks!

Week 14: Baker Mayfield’s Movie-Script L.A. Arrival and Aidan Hutchinson on His Favorite Freeway - FMIA

In run-blocking, per Next Gen, the Eagles gained 156 rushing yards before contact against the Giants on Sunday in Philadelphia’s 48-22 win. That’s the most of any team this season. Second-most? The Eagles, two weeks ago, in the Sunday-nighter against Green Bay. They had 155 yards before contact that night. That sounds preposterous. Led by Miles Sanders’ and Jalen Hurts’ combined 221 yards on the ground, Philly rushed for 253 yards Sunday … and 155 of those yards were gained before any Eagle runner was touched by a defender. What a tribute to the pile-drivers on the line—and how they are able to get to the next level efficiently as well. A tribute, too, to the coaching and scheming of highly respected line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland.

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

Jalen Hurts authors MVP performance in demolition of division rival. The Eagles’ offense is so effortless when it’s rolling. With all day in the pocket, Hurts diced up the Giants with his arm in the first half. The quarterback dropped deep bombs of 41 yards and 33 yards for touchdowns as Philly sprinted to a big lead. The Eagles opened the game with a 14-play, 84-yard TD drive, and followed it up with a 12-play, 91-yard scoring drive. After a botched Giants punt, Hurts hit A.J. Brown with a 33-yard TD the next play. The game felt over. Hurts had the answer for everything Big Blue threw at him. Free rusher in his face on third down, Hurts flips a dime to the sideline to move the chains. Drop into coverage, he finds Brown for a score. Then when New York threatened to make it close in the second half, the Eagles offense essentially said, “Fine, we’ll just run with our All-World QB,” who gashed for a rushing score to make it a 20-point game in the third quarter. Credit goes to the offensive line, which gives Hurts a ton of time in the pocket and creates gaping holes in the run game. The Philly offense steamrolls opponents when the pass and run are clicking like Sunday.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game - PhillyVoice

2) The ‘MVP Case Grows Stronger’ Award : Jalen Hurts. In addition to Hurts’ day as a runner, he was 21 of 31 for 217 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs. Again, ho hum. Two of his best throws were actually incompletions. He hit Sanders in stride deep down the right sideline, but Sanders could not “survive the ground” on the catch. DeVonta Smith also had a chance for a TD on a corner route that was an absolute dime from Hurts, but he could not keep both feet in bounds. Hurts has been the best player in the NFL this season, on the best team with the best record.

No Miracles Needed - Iggles Blitz

Normally losing your punter mid-game would be a huge issue. The Eagles offense was so good against the Giants that Arryn Siposs leaving the game was more a concern for his role as the holder than the punter. The Eagles scored 48 points and piled up 437 yards. They were up 21-0 and controlled the game throughout. The Giants scored a TD in garbage time to make the final score 48-22. If there was any question about the difference in the quality of these teams, it was answered emphatically. The Giants struggled to do anything. The Eagles made things look easy. The Giants have a new coaching staff, lack top talent and are dealing with a lot of injuries. Give them credit for playing hard and never giving up. They just didn’t have the horses to win this game. They were going to need some help from the guys in green, but they played a pretty clean game and that meant a W for the good guys. Jalen Hurts had another strong performance. He started red hot, going 9 for 10. Beyond the numbers, he was spreading the ball around and using the whole field. He completed passes to eight different receivers in the first half. His best throw came on a 3rd down to DeVonta.

Roob’s Obs: Hurts is special, Sanders explodes, and more - NBCSP

1. The crazy thing is the Eagles were already the best team in the NFL and they just keep getting better. This is the time you want to be playing your best football, in the stretch run, with just four games left now before the playoffs, and the Eagles are firing on all cylinders in every phase of the game. You can’t find a weakness. You can’t find an area where they’re not among the best in the league. They can beat you however they want to beat you. These last two weeks, the Eagles faced two teams that were 7-4 and 7-4-1 and won by a combined 82-24 and they could have scored more against the Titans if they wanted. Are there people still out there saying they have an easy schedule and they haven’t played anybody yet? They’re 5-1 now against teams with a winning record, and those five wins have come by an average of 20 points. So, yeah, so much for that nonsense. The reality is this is the best team in football and I’m not sure it’s even close.

Eagles punter Arryn Siposs scooped the football so seamlessly you would think it’s a video game animation - SB Nation

However, Siposs was ready. With the sound of training montages and swelling trumpets ringing through his ears, the punter alertly scooped up the loose football. Turning from punter into runner, Siposs picked up the football, evaded a tackle, and cut upfield. He almost picked up the first down, putting the 5.09-second 40-yard dash he ran at the Combine to good use. However, he paid a price, as the two hits he absorbed short of the first-down marker saw him eventually limp off the field, aided by teammates. Furthermore, the Giants scored on their ensuing possession. But Siposs did not make it easy on them, and turned in perhaps the smoothest play from a punter you will see all season.

Justin Herbert Soars; Lions Roar - Football Outsiders

The Eagles spent the last three weeks pounding the tar out of the NFL’s kinda-sorta-playoff-team tier; the Packers are grandfathered in to the category. Doubting the Eagles’ Super Bowl bona fides at this point is silly. And it’s hard to argue against their “best team in the NFL” status when they have the league’s best record and coasted to victory on a Sunday when the other contenders survived close calls. (Check back later on Monday to see what DVOA thinks.) Punter Arryn Siposs suffered an injury late in the second quarter after recovering his own blocked punt in the end zone during the 10 minutes on Sunday when the Eagles looked less than utterly dominant. Whomever the Eagles claim off waivers will probably not be as effective as Siposs. But it will be close. The Giants are still in the NFC playoff chase, but they are 0-3-1 in their last four games. The Brian Daboll Administration has done a heck of a job this year, but it’s time to take a serious look at how the Giants can build on their success in 2023. Perhaps that will be the subject of a mid-week Walkthrough.

NFL Week 14 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 48, New York Giants 22 - PFF

Offensive spotlight: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was fantastic in this contest — as he has been all season. He finished the game 21-for-31 passing with 217 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, along with 77 rushing yards on seven carries for another touchdown. Hurts had four big-time throws to zero turnover-worthy plays on the day, continuing his MVP campaign. Defensive spotlight: Eagles pass-rusher Brandon Graham finished the game with a PFF grade of 91.6 on first review, the highest for either squad. He racked up four pressures and three sacks with a pass-rush win percentage of 22.2%. He also had a stop and an additional tackle for loss in run defense.

‘Coming here and beating the Giants like this? Man, it’s something else’ - PE.com

In a lightning-fast display of dominating football, the Eagles on Sunday served notice to everyone that they are continuing to play their best football at exactly the right time in this 2022 regular season. After three exchanges of possessions in an NFC East game against the New York Giants, the Eagles led by three touchdowns on the way to a 48-22 win to improve their record to 12-1 and clinch a playoff spot. The goals, of course, are much higher than simply making the postseason. Philadelphia has a two-game lead in the NFC over both Dallas and Minnesota, who are both 10-3. “Hey man, we want the playoffs to come through Lincoln Financial Field,” said defensive end Brandon Graham, who led a 7-quarterback sack defensive performance with a career-high-tying 3 of his own on Sunday. “We want that bye week and we want that home-field advantage, because we know our fans are going to bring it.” The Eagles certainly brought it on Sunday to defeat the Giants, opening with a barrage in the first quarter-plus to go up by three touchdowns. It was awesome all the way through, particularly in those first 22 minutes when the Eagles did everything right.

Haason Reddick makes very specific sack history - PFT

In getting his tenth sack of the season on Sunday, Reddick became (per the NFL) the first player since the sack became a statistic in 1982 to have double-digit sacks in three straight seasons, with three different teams.

NFL Week 15 Odds: Bears open as a 9-point home underdog vs the Eagles - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears’ previous extended break this season was their “mini-bye” that followed their week 6, Thursday night loss to Washington. They took advantage of the time off to put together their most impressive win this year, a 33 to 16 beatdown of the Patriots.

Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are - Big Blue View

Any way you look at the NFC playoff picture, the Giants will be pretty much dead in the water if they don’t go to Landover, Md. and beat the Washington Commanders next Sunday night. As things stand right now, the Giants have the final spot in the NFC playoffs thanks to Carolina’s upset of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Last week’s tie with Washington means the Commanders have the tiebreaker edge because the Giants are 0-3-1 in the NFC East while Washington has a victory over the Eagles. The Giants have also lost head-to-head matchups with the Seahawks and the oncoming Detroit Lions, but would have a tiebreaker edge over those two teams should they finish with the same number of victories. The tie with Washington would give New York a half-game advantage. Still, if the Giants want to make it to the playoffs going to Washington and beating the Commanders is almost an absolute must.

Cowboys vs. Texans: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 14 - Blogging The Boys

THE BAD - Injuries aplenty. The Dallas Cowboys may have escaped a close call with the Houston Texans, but they didn’t escape this Week 14 matchup unscathed. Unfortunately, the Cowboys sustained multiple injuries to several key players Sunday afternoon. Terence Steele, Jonathan Hankins, and Jake Ferguson all exited the game early due to injuries and didn’t return. The severity of their injuries is as of yet unknown, but losing any one of the three would be a blow to the Cowboys roster. And on top of that, Trevon Diggs (thumb) and Dorance Armstrong (ankle) will need to be monitored closely as well because of their injuries.

Taylor Decker dunks on Vikings WR who guaranteed win: ‘Tough look for Jalen Reagor’ - MLive

“Yes,” Reagor said. “I’m not going to say nothing about if we might win. I’m expecting us to win. I have no doubts.” Those comments obviously made their way into the Lions’ locker room, because when Decker was asked about his own guarantee, he mentioned Reagor’s unprompted. “I think I’ve earned the right to give my opinion on (SOL),” Decker said. “I feel like I know what it looks like. So, tough look for Jalen Reagor this week, huh?” Considering Reagor did not catch his only target as the Vikings went down by double-digits in Detroit, yeah, tough look indeed. Even Penei Sewell had more catches than him.

NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings lose any real chance at #1 seed - Daily Norseman

The Vikings’ loss, essentially, sewed up the #1 seed for the Eagles. They’re now two games ahead of both the Vikings in the conference and Dallas in their division, and they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over both. The Eagles losing the first-round bye at this point would require them to lose at least three of their last four. Do you see that happening? I certainly don’t.

