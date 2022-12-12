Monday Night Football: Patriots vs. Cardinals

The final game of Week 14 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the New England Patriots (6-6) on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (4-8).

The Patriots lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-7, and have won their two most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2020 on the East Coast, with the Patriots winning at home, 20-17. They haven’t played each other in Arizona since 2016, but even then, the Patriots ended up with the road win, 23-21.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Cardinals on Monday night, in our Week 14 rooting guide:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Cards are currently picking at No. 8, just three spots behind the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Cardinals.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, December 12, 2022

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (NE), 83 (ARI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NE), 225 (ARI)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

New England Patriots: -1 (-115)

Arizona Cardinals: +1 (+105)

Over/under: 43.5 points

