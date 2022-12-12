Eagles to sign Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, per report

Well, that didn’t take long. Just a few hours after the Eagles had punter Brett Kern in for a visit, they decided to sign him, per Adam Schefter.

Kern is a 14-year veteran who started his career in Denver, but then played in Tennessee from 2009-2021. During that 13-year stint with the Titans, Kern was named to three Pro Bowls and was All-Pro in 2019. The punter had never missed a game until 2020 and over the course of his career, he punted the ball an incredible 996 times — now with the Eagles, he should hit the 1,000 punt career mark.

The right-footed punter had a career average of 45.9 yards per punt, and had some seriously impressive long balls, including a career-high 79 yard kick in 2014 — he had at least one 70 yard punt or longer in five different seasons.

Sure, the Eagles offense has been rolling enough that they won’t utilize a punter all that often, but they still need one on the roster with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely. Should be a nice little boost for Kern too, who hasn’t played in 2022 and is already playoff-bound.