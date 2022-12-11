Eagles Rookie Report Card: Young guys shine in dominant win

The Eagles are 12-1 and the first team to clinch a playoff spot after blowing out the New York Giants on the road. The win was a full team effort; with the offense, defense and special teams all contributing. As for the Eagles rookies, they deserve a lot of credit for how they played.

Jordan Davis: B+

The Eagles are still easing Jordan Davis back into action, but his impact on the game is clear when he is in. The Giants had a hard time running against the Eagles starting defense (83 yards on 21 carries) and Davis’ presence was a huge part of that. The Eagles’ defensive front with Davis, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph on the field at the same time is nasty.

Nakobe Dean: B

Nakobe Dean had a breakout game last week, but was back to mop-up duty with Kyzir White back healthy. Despite playing limited snaps, Dean still managed to have a nice tackle in garbage time and generally show he is comfortable in the middle of the Eagles defense. Always a good time when he gets on the field.

Cam Jurgens: B

Cam Jurgens got a decent amount of playing time towards the end of the game when the Eagles pulled a bunch of the starters. The Eagles backups rushed down the field and scored on the ground late in the game. Cam Jurgens helped mash the Giants defensive line on that drive and continues to play really good football whenever he gets an opportunity.

Grant Calcaterra: A

Grant Calcaterra had a solid day catching the football, but made a profound impact as a blocker. The Eagles used him as a lead blocker throughout the day and he delivered again and again, including springing Miles Sanders late in the game for his 40-yard TD. The Eagles got a really solid game out of both Calcaterra and Jack Stoll, a relief as they look to ease the temporary absence of Dallas Goedert.

Britain Covey: B

Britain Covey continued to show a little more wiggle on punt returns against the Giants. The stat sheet doesn’t really reflect it, but he is looking much more comfortable back there than he had earlier in the year. Also, Covey deserves some credit for stepping up as the holder on the field goal unit with Arryn Siposs getting carted off. Covey didn’t mess up any holds, even more impressive when you consider the rainy conditions.

Reed Blankenship: Get Better Soon

Reed Blankenship had a great play early in the game, chasing down Daniel Jones from the backside and limiting what would’ve been a big run. Unfortunately, he went down with a knee injury and was carted off. Blankenship had been playing really solid football since coming in for C.J. Gardner-Johnson against the Packers. With Blankenship out, the Eagles had to rely on K’Von Wallace, who is not inspiring any confidence. Hopefully Blankenship’s injury is minor.