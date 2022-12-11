The Eagles are going to the playoffs!

How cool is it that we are witnessing greatness?

The Philadelphia Eagles just can’t be stopped. After defeating the New York Giants, 48-22 on the road the Birds are now 12-1.

This was such a fun game to watch.

Miles Sanders had himself a day! He finished with a career high of 144 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Plus, he went for over 1,000 rushing yards on the season for the first time in his career.

A.J. Brown also went over 1,000 receiving yards and led the team in receiving yards with 70 yards on four receptions.

Boston Scott continues to be the Giants Killer, he finished with 33 rushing yards on six carries and a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts continued to prove why he is HIM. Jalen Hurts finished 21-of-31 for 217 passing yards and 2 TDs. He also added 77 yards rushing with another TD on the ground and the defense feasted racking up six sacks!

