A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders hit 1,000-yard milestones against the Giants

The Eagles blew away the Giants in Week 14, and aside from the NFC East and playoff implications, it was a really big game for wide receiver A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders who both hit 1,000-yard milestones.

On the final offensive drive of the third quarter, both Brown and Sanders hit the benchmark. This marks the third season of Brown’s career, out of four, that he’s recorded over 1,000 receiving yards. He had 1,051 yards in 2019, and 1,075 yards in 2020, and with four games left to play, Brown is almost assuredly looking at a career-high in 2022.

Sanders, on the other hand, has hit 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career, and it’s the first time the Eagles have had a rusher with so many yards since LeSean McCoy in 2014. Head coach Nick Sirianni talked last week about Sanders hitting the benchmark, and how it’s a really big deal.

“He’s done a nice job playing and doing all the little things right to help that room. And we look for him to continue to do all these things and I’ll be the first one to high five him when he hits that thousand yard mark and say, let’s go to the next one. We’ll really be excited for him once he hits that thousand-yard plateau because that’s something that means something in this league. It’s just always a nice thing to have when the guys get that because that’s a good recognition, not only of the player that they get a thousand yards but also the entire team because it takes everybody to contribute to that.”

Both Brown and Sanders reaching 1,000 yards is a credit to Jalen Hurts and the entire offensive line, who have all played lights out through 13 games.

Not only have Brown and Sanders accumulated a ton of yards, the pair, along with Jalen Hurts, all scored their 10th touchdown of the season, which is the first time in franchise history that they’ve had three players with double digit TDs.