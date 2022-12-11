 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Eagles are 12-1!

Filed under:

Arryn Siposs injury: Eagles punter during bizarre special teams play

Siposs was seen limping after trying to save a punt that was batted down by the Giants.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Eagles are in a precarious situation against the Giants after going up 21-0 in the second quarter, with punter Arryn Siposs being carted into the locker room after a botched special teams play.

After a 3-and-out by the Eagles offense, the special teams took the field and Siposs tried to boot the ball from deep in the endzone. Unfortunately, the punt was tipped, and Siposs took off after it, scooped it up and ran about 14 yards before stepping out of bounds. It wasn’t enough for a first down, and resulted in the punter getting injured and being unable to exit the field under his own power.

It was a great effort by Siposs to try and save the play, and if he had made it just a few more yards, it would have worked. But, it didn’t, and now the Eagles will look to kicker Jake Elliott to take over punting duties in his place and returner Britain Covey will act as the holder during kicks.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation