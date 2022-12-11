Sunday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Chargers

The NFL’s Week 14 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins (8-4) on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6).

The Dolphins lead the all-time series between these teams, 17-14, and have won three of their four most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2020, with Miami winning at home, 29-21. The Chargers haven’t been the home team since 2017, but even then, the Dolphins left California with a victory, 19-17.

If you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG explains in the Week 14 rooting guide:

MIAMI DOLPHINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: There’s a better chance of the Chargers getting ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Chargers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (MIA), 85 (LAC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (MIA), 225 (LAC)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

The Dolphins are slight favorites on the road Sunday night.

Miami Dolphins: -3.5 (-175)

Los Angeles Chargers: +3.5 (+150)

Over/under: 54.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Dolphins: www.ThePhinsider.com

Chargers: www.BoltsFromTheBlue.com

