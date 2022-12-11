Eagles-Giants inactives: Avonte Maddox is officially back

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 14 game against the New York Giants.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Shaun Bradley, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills, and Janarius Robinson.

Bradley was ruled OUT on Friday’s final injury report due to a hamstring injury. Not an ideal development for an Eagles special teams unit that played surprisingly played well last week.

Robinson is a healthy scratch despite being activated from injured reserve to the roster earlier this week. He’s yet to play an NFL snap. Book, Sermon, Opeta, and Sills are also healthy scratches.

Avonte Maddox is back for his first game since November 3. After missing four weeks due to a hamstring injury Maddox is returning as the Eagles’ top nickel cornerback. Nice boost for the defense.

Josh Jobe is also active for his first game since November 3. The undrafted rookie free agent cornerback began the season as one of the top two gunners on punt coverage. Injury issues caused him to be replaced by Andre Chachere. Chachere then retained the job even when Jobe recovered. But with the Eagles waiving Chachere and adding him to the practice squad, Jobe has taken his role back and is no longer a healthy scratch.

Christian Elliss is active for the second time this year after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad again.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

LB Shaun Bradley - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third string quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OG Sua Opeta - Ninth offensive lineman.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

DE Janarius Robinson - Third defensive end.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley is ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable to play. Considering Barkley was a game-time decision, one must wonder if he’ll be able to handle a normal workload.

Leonard Williams is OUT, as expected, after being ruled doubtful to suit up.

DT Leonard Williams

CB Adoree’ Jackson

OL Joshua Ezeudu

OL Shane Lemieux

WR David Sills

CB Rodarius Williams

TE Lawrence Cager