Eagles vs. Giants Week 14 game preview and predictions

Entering this season, the New York Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the NFL’s worst record since 2017.

A big reason why the Giants were so bad? They were so good at beating themselves. You could count on them giving the game away.

That much has not been the case with the Brian Daboll Giants. They’re much likely to hang around and have a chance to win at the end.

Thus, the Philadelphia Eagles cannot just show up at MetLife Stadium and merely expect to the Giants to lose. They need to go out and seize the win.

How the Birds follow their impressive Week 13 showing will be pretty interesting. It’s one thing to have a really good game. It’s another to be able to stack those kind of performances.

The Eagles should be able to beat the Giants by a decisive margin. Jalen Hurts is much better now than he was when he mightily struggled on this field last year. Saquon Barkley isn’t so scary lately considering he’s banged up and averaging just 2.8 yards per carry in his last three games. Philly has a decisive advantage in the WR vs. CB matchups on both sides of the ball as James Bradberry aims for his revenge game. The Birds are also the superior team in the trenches.

The Giants’ coaching staff has done a good job of maximizing their limited talent but those efforts can only go so far. The Eagles are going to overwhelm their NFC East rivals.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 27 to 16, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Boston Scott scores two touchdowns.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.