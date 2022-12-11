Eagles rooting guide for Week 14 games

The fourteenth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here! It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 14 games.

This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Via ESPN:

2023 NFL DRAFT ORDER

Via Tankathon:

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Eagles will officially clinch a playoff berth with a win over the G-Men. They’ll also move one step closer to clinching the No. 1 seed.

NFC EAST

HOUSTON TEXANS at DALLAS COWBOYS: A Texans win would be fantastic but there’s no chance it happens. The Cowboys are entering this game as 17-point favorites. Root for the Texans.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Commanders have a bye before returning to host NYG next weekend.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS: The Vikings losing increases the Eagles’ likelihood of clinching the No. 1 seed. The Lions winning also helps to keep their first-round selection behind the Saints pick owed to Philly in the draft order. Root for the Lions.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Even with Jimmy Garoppolo getting hurt, the 49ers are arguably more threatening to the Eagles than the Bucs. The Birds should be rooting for San Fran to fall out of the playoffs or at least enter the postseason with the lowest possible seed. A 49ers loss combined with a Seattle loss also helps the Eagles clinch a playoff spot if they can’t already get it by beating the Giants. Also, the Bucs winning drops the chances of New Orleans making the playoffs from 0.7% to 0.1%. Root for the Buccaneers.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Saints have a bye before returning to host the Falcons next weekend.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: The Browns pick owed to Houston has a better chance of getting ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. So, better to see them win here. Root for the Browns.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: The Steelers pick has a better chance of getting ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. So, better to see them win here. Root for the Steelers.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Jags are currently picking at No. 7, just two spots behind the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Jaguars.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS: The Broncos pick owed to Seattle is currently at No. 3, two spots ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Broncos.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Panthers are currently picking at No. 6, just one spot behind the Saints pick owed to Philly. A Seahawks loss combined with a San Francisco loss also allows the Eagles to clinch a playoff spot if they can’t beat the Giants. Root for the Panthers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: There’s a better chance of the Chargers getting ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Chargers.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Cards are currently picking at No. 8, just three spots behind the Saints pick owed to Philly. Root for the Cardinals.

WHAT’S LEFT

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS: There’s a better chance of the Jets getting ahead of the Saints pick owed to Philly ... but that’s probably not gonna happen. This game doesn’t really matter.