Saquon Barkley injury: Giants running back WILL play against the Eagles [UPDATE]

New York’s running back is reportedly a game-time decision for Week 14.

By Brandon Lee Gowton Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

UPDATE: Saquon Barkley is playing against the Eagles, according to Giants head coach Brian Daboll (via Jordan Raanan).

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

Saquon Barkley was ruled questionable to play against the Philadelphia Eagles after being added to the injury report this week with a neck issue. The latest on the New York Giants running back is that he is a “legit 50-50” to suit up in Week 14.

Here’s what a pair of NFL insiders had to say:

The Giants notably did NOT elevate at least one of their two practice squad running backs on Saturday. One would think the G-Men would’ve done that if they were really worried about Barkley missing this game.

Even if Barkley does play, however, he’s clearly not going to be operating at 100%. And that’s significant since Barkley’s effectiveness was crucial to the Giants’ success earlier this season. He’s accounted for 60% of their offensive yardage and 31% of their offensive touchdowns this year.

Barkley’s efficiency has declined in recent weeks. Over his last three games, he’s logged 44 carries for just 124 yards (2.8 average) and 11 receptions for 44 yards (4.0 average).

A week after shutting down Derrick Henry, the Eagles will be looking to keep Barkley quiet as well. Assuming he plays, that is.

Eagles-Giants inactives will be revealed at 11:30 AM Eastern.

