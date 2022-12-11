Saquon Barkley injury: Giants running back WILL play against the Eagles [UPDATE]

UPDATE: Saquon Barkley is playing against the Eagles, according to Giants head coach Brian Daboll (via Jordan Raanan).

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW.

Saquon Barkley was ruled questionable to play against the Philadelphia Eagles after being added to the injury report this week with a neck issue. The latest on the New York Giants running back is that he is a “legit 50-50” to suit up in Week 14.

Here’s what a pair of NFL insiders had to say:

Giants describe RB Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a neck injury, as a “legit 50-50” and want to see how he feels Sunday in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he will play vs. the Eagles, per sources. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the backups. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2022

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable with a neck injury, is 50-50 to play, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He did attend the Saturday walk-through and has expressed optimism that he'll be out there today. But how he feels this morning will truly determine it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

The Giants notably did NOT elevate at least one of their two practice squad running backs on Saturday. One would think the G-Men would’ve done that if they were really worried about Barkley missing this game.

Even if Barkley does play, however, he’s clearly not going to be operating at 100%. And that’s significant since Barkley’s effectiveness was crucial to the Giants’ success earlier this season. He’s accounted for 60% of their offensive yardage and 31% of their offensive touchdowns this year.

Barkley’s efficiency has declined in recent weeks. Over his last three games, he’s logged 44 carries for just 124 yards (2.8 average) and 11 receptions for 44 yards (4.0 average).

A week after shutting down Derrick Henry, the Eagles will be looking to keep Barkley quiet as well. Assuming he plays, that is.

Eagles-Giants inactives will be revealed at 11:30 AM Eastern.