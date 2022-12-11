Eagles prop bets for Week 14

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com.

Jalen Hurts Over 49.5 Rushing yards

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown -110

Daniel Jones over/28.5 Pass Attempts

What is the line telling you: The Giants have been gashed by both mobile quarterbacks that they’ve faced this year, giving up 52 yards rushing to Justin Fields, and 77 to Lamar Jackson. Hurts should be able to break a few on Sunday. We like Jones over pass attempts. He’s gone over this total in all four of the Giants losses, and the tie against Washington. If they get behind early, and there is a chance they could against the explosive Eagles, expect the Giants to put the ball in Jones’ hands.

