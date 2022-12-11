 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles vs. Giants: First quarter score updates

Here we go!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL: DEC 04 Titans at Eagles Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have a short road trip for their Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants.

Jalen Hurts and co. are coming into this game as a one touchdown favorite, and are looking to secure their lead in the NFC East with another win. The Eagles offense have definitely demonstrated the ability to beat the Giants, particularly with the run game, but they’ll need to execute consistently to get one over on this improved New York team.

Philly has the chance to secure a playoff berth with a win or a tie against the Giants, but they’ll look to continue their push in the final weeks of the season for a first-round bye and home-field advantage. A win over New York is just the next step in the Eagles long term plan.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

TWITTER UPDATES

In This Stream

NFL Week 14 2022: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

View all 14 stories

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation