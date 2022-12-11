The Philadelphia Eagles have a short road trip for their Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants.

Jalen Hurts and co. are coming into this game as a one touchdown favorite, and are looking to secure their lead in the NFC East with another win. The Eagles offense have definitely demonstrated the ability to beat the Giants, particularly with the run game, but they’ll need to execute consistently to get one over on this improved New York team.

Philly has the chance to secure a playoff berth with a win or a tie against the Giants, but they’ll look to continue their push in the final weeks of the season for a first-round bye and home-field advantage. A win over New York is just the next step in the Eagles long term plan.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

