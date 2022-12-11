Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) are on the road in Week 14, although they don’t have very far to go when they take on another NFC East opponent, the New York Giants (7-4-1).

Despite being firmly at the top of the NFL at the moment, the NFC East is still a pretty tight race compared to a lot of the other divisions, so this will be a big game. The Giants are fresh off a tie with the Commanders, which only helped the Eagles as we head into the final few games of the season.

Through 13 games leading up to this matchup, the Eagles offense continues to show new and different strengths. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has deservedly been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week two weeks in a row, and keeps setting new franchise and league records with both his run game and his passing attack. He has no shortage of offensive weapons, and even some of the newcomers like Jack Stoll have started contributing more.

On defense, things are just as dominant. With rookie Jordan Davis back in the mix, the Eagles were able to hold Titans’ RB Derrick Henry to just 30 rushing yards last week. Davis joins an extremely deep DT group that rotates often enough to keep everyone fresh for a full 60 minutes. Combine that kind of run defense with a secondary group that includes Darius Slay and James Bradberry, and will likely welcome Avonte Maddox back from injury, and you’ve got one of the most complete defense’s the Eagles have had in years.

The Giants are certainly a much better team under Brian Daboll than they’ve been in recent years, but it’s still tough to imagine what will be able to stop this Eagles team and the momentum they’ve created heading into the final quarter of the season. Although, Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke a lot this week about how Daboll is one of his greatest mentors, so if anyone is going to be able to find kinks in this armor, it might just be the Giants’ coach.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Referee: Clete Blakeman (Eagles are 11-4 in 15 games as field judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 109 (PHI), 135 (NYG) | XM: 384 (PHI), 229 (NYG)

Streaming: Sling TV

TV Coverage Map

The areas in RED will get the Eagles vs. Giants game on FOX (via 506sports.com).

Online Streaming

FuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

The Eagles are favored by a touchdown against the Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles: -7 (-330)

New York Giants: +7 (+275)

Over/under: 45

History Lesson

The Eagles narrowly lead the all-time series between these division rivals, 87-85-2, but the Giants have won two of the three most recent meetings. They last faced off in Philly back in December 2021, with the Eagles getting the win, 34-10. When they played each other just a few weeks before that at MetLife Stadium, the Giants were able to beat the Eagles, 13-7.

Social Media Information

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

