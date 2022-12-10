Eagles activate Avonte Maddox, announce practice squad elevation

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 14 game against the New York Giants. An overview:

CB Avonte Maddox was activated from injured reserve to the roster.

LB Christian Elliss was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

AVONTE MADDOX

The Eagles opened Maddox’s 21-day practice window earlier this week. After missing four games due to a hamstring injury, the starting slot defender is set to return to the field. And that’s no small deal, as previously noted:

Maddox’s eventual return is good news for the defense. The Eagles’ nickel cornerback is allowing just a 77.5 passer rating when targeted. Contrast that number with his replacement, Josiah Scott, who is allowing a 107.9 passer rating when targeted.

CHRISTIAN ELLISS

Elliss is being elevated for the second week in a row. The Eagles can only bump him up once more in the regular season without exposing him to waivers.

Elliss made a positive impact on special teams last week. He logged multiple tackles, including a big hit on a punt returner. The Eagles were likely going to elevate Elliss even if Shaun Bradley wasn’t ruled out of Sunday’s game. But since he was, well, it made even more sense to elevate Elliss.

EAGLES INJURY REPORT UPDATE

The Eagles added Trey Sermon to their injury report as questionable to play due to illness. He is likely to be a healthy scratch even if he’s able to suit up.

GIANTS PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

The Giants temporarily elevated two players who don’t play running back. Seems like they would’ve bumped up one of the two practice squad tailbacks if they were more concerned about Saquon Barkley missing this week’s game.