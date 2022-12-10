How the Eagles could spend the Saints pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

As of today, the Eagles possess the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to the New Orleans Saints. With an 11-1 record, the prospect of the Eagles picking so high in this April’s draft is extremely exciting. While we are a ways off, here are a few potential players that Philly could target that high in the draft.

Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama: Will Anderson is one of the two best players in the 2023 NFL draft. He is a dynamic edge rusher who has terrorized SEC offenses for the last two seasons. While NFL scouts may knock his size as a sub-245 pounder, it’s clear he has the speed, skills and motor to thrive in the NFL. The Eagles have two phenomenal edge rushers in Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, but Will Anderson is the type of talent that would be hard to pass up on. In terms of their chances of drafting him, there are drafts where Anderson would be a number one overall pick. However, in a class with high-profile quarterbacks like CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, it is possible Anderson falls as QB-needy teams move up to get their guys. The possibilities are slim, but the Eagles have a non-zero chance to draft the talented defender.

Jalen Carter, IDL, UGA: The Eagles could go back to the Georgia Bulldogs defensive line for the second straight year to get their first round pick. After getting Jordan Davis, the Eagles grabbing his old teammate would be a slam dunk pick. Carter is a smaller, quicker defensive lineman who is a more natural single-gapping defensive tackle yet he still has the length and strength to play head-on an offensive lineman. When so many UGA defenders left for the NFL last year, Carter stepped up and became the dominant player on that football team. The Eagles chances of drafting Carter feel higher at this point because he could easily slip out of the top three with consensus favoring the quarterbacks and Anderson to lead off the draft. In terms of need, Carter would be part of the growing youth movement on the Eagles defense with Fletcher Cox likely playing his last season in Philadelphia.

Kelee Ringo, CB, UGA: That’s right, the Georgia Bulldogs have two top-five type talents on their defense right now and both should be under consideration by the Eagles. Kelee Ringo is a big, physical and very athletic cornerback who has thrived as the top cover guy on the Georgia defense this year. He can play man or zone coverage and thrives when attacking the football in the air. The Eagles have one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL with Darius Slay and James Bradberry, but James Bradberry is a free agent after 2022 and Slay will be 32 by the end of the season. Ringo could slide in and learn from Darius Slay before eventually becoming the Eagles top cover-guy.

Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson: Myles Murphy is one of the better players and what figures to be a deep class along the defensive line. He is one of three very good pass rushers in the Clemson front seven and arguably the one that fits best into the Eagles defense. He is well built and very athletic, doing some of his best work as a hand in the ground edge defender. Murphy would be somewhat of a consolation prize if the Birds can’t get either of the top two defensive lineman, but a great prize at that.

Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern: One of Howie Roseman’s best traits as a GM is his enthusiasm for reloading the trenches and general adeptness for evaluating offensive and defensive lineman. In the last two years, the Eagles drafted Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson, both in the second round of their respective drafts. Howie has been getting youth on the line and drafting Peter Skoronski would fit well into that model. Skoronksi could play guard or tackle, meaning the Eagles could have him inside short term, but groom him as the heir to Lane Johnson’s place at right tackle. It would be a bit unorthodox to spend such a high pick on an offensive lineman and put him on that track, but Skoronski is a great player that would fit well into the Eagles offense.