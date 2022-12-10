Eagles News: James Bradberry discusses playing against his former team

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Bradberry ready for Giants and whatever his future holds - NBCSP

It was pretty clear last week that A.J. Brown had the game against the Titans circled on his calendar and used the matchup against his former team as some extra motivation. Not exactly the same for James Bradberry this week. “I think the situations were a little different,” Bradberry said on Wednesday. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t at least a little drama involved with Bradberry’s release from the Giants earlier this year. After trying unsuccessfully to trade Bradberry for months, the Giants finally released him on May 9, well after most teams had already spent their big money in free agency. That’s how the Eagles ended up signing Bradberry to a relatively cheap one-year deal so late in the process. As you’d imagine, Bradberry wasn’t thrilled with the way the timing worked out. But he’s gotten over it in the last few months. “I have come to peace with it,” Bradberry said. “And us winning a lot of football games has helped me with that. I’m part of the Eagles, we’re winning and I’m going to try to keep that going.”

Mailbag: When is the soonest the Eagles can possibly lock up the 1 seed? - PhillyVoice

The Titans made the bigger mistake for trading Brown, and I don’t really think it’s close, but I also don’t think the Giants have gotten enough heat for getting rid of their best cornerback. The logic behind releasing him was that he counted for a lot of money on the salary cap, which they needed to sign their rookie draft class. But they didn’t necessarily need to release him. They could have very easily converted his base salary into a big signing bonus and dumped his cap charges into future years. It’s a tool the Eagles and many other good front offices around the league have used for years, but it also requires an owner willing to write big checks. Despite owning a team in the NFL’s biggest market, the Maras have shown that they are not so willing to write those big checks: And so, Bradberry was released, and the Eagles capitalized by happily picking him up. At 53-man cutdowns, the Giants had the injury-prone Adoree Jackson, and then otherwise a group of cornerbacks with a combined 11 career NFL starts, none of whom individually had more than nine career starts. They surprisingly started 7-2, but have since gone 0-2-1, partly because of their depleted secondary. There is zero question that they would be a better team with Bradberry, who they could still employ if they had simply wrote him a check.

Eagles at Giants game preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 14 enemy - BGN

During their 6-1 start the Giants established a very narrow path to victory, and were successful in executing it. Run the football, control the clock and the pace of the game, pass the ball on their terms, keep the game close and low-scoring, and make more plays than their opponent in the fourth quarter. They haven’t been as successful in sticking to the script recently. Mostly, they have not run the ball nearly as well. Teams have done a better job taking the keeper on the zone read away from Daniel Jones. The Giants have also had injuries across the offensive line and at tight end that have impacted their run blocking. Defensively, missing CB Adoree’ Jackson and S Xavier McKinney doesn’t help.

To beat the Eagles, Giants will have to follow Commanders’ blueprint - Big Blue View

With this being Eagles Week for the New York Giants, we turn to Brandon Lee Gowton of SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation for insight into the Eagles in this week’s ‘5 Questions’ segment.

Eye on the Enemy #117: Ed Valentine stops by to talk Giants’ up and down season + how they plan to stop Jalen Hurts - BGN Radio

John Stolnis chats with Ed Valentine of Big Blue View about the Giants’ up and down season, whether Daniel Jones has earned the trust of the coaching staff, why Saquon Barkley hasn’t actually been all that good this year, and how they plan to stop Jalen Hurts.

Establish the Fun: AJ Brown is an And1 mixtape at WR - SB Nation

The Eagles offense is so difficult to beat because of games like Sunday. The Titans are one of the best teams in the league at stopping the run, so rather than running into a brick wall they went over the top of the defense and blew the Titans out. Brown is a matchup nightmare, and could continue to see more targets when the Eagles play the Giants.

Game Review – PHI 35, TEN 10 - Iggles Blitz

Hurts hit AJ for two deep-ball TDs. One throw was easy, but the other was fantastic. AJ wasn’t open at all and Hurts dropped it out of the sky right where AJ could make a play on it. TD. There was a long TD that got wiped out. Hurts put that ball too wide. AJ couldn’t get it and keep his feet in. TV analyst Greg Olsen called it a perfect throw. I don’t know what these guys are looking at sometimes. Hurts had a good deep ball to DeVonta that the DB broke up. The deep ball was a key weapon on Sunday. There wasn’t a whole lot of running. Hurts was 5-12-1 on the ground. Two of those were sneaks. The passing game was so effective they didn’t need to use him as a runner very much. The TD was a designed run to the outside and it worked well. Hurts had outstanding protection so he didn’t have to scramble much. It was interesting to see Hurts throw to the RBs so much. They caught 6 passes. Some were over the middle and others to the outside. A lot of that looked designed to get the ball to them.

System processing: How play-calling turnover shrouded Jalen Hurts’ potential — and why he’s now unlocking it - Yahoo! Sports

Locksley, who says he’s still in touch with Hurts on a weekly basis, believes Hurts could always throw but now his mind can more often work with rather than against his ability. Locksley considers Hurts’ anticipatory throws, which require a quarterback to target a tight window before the weapon is open, his No. 1 area of growth. Eagles coaches laud Hurts’ checks at the line of scrimmage, his use of feet and eyes to manipulate defenders, and his increasingly sudden grasp of varied NFL defensive looks. “What Jalen’s done well,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said, “is just continuing to progress as a quarterback of knowing where to go with the football versus every different look.” Sometimes game plans and decision-making demand he take off and run, like the Eagles’ Nov. 27 win over the Green Bay Packers in which he rushed for 157 yards. Other times, he’ll destroy opponents by air, as in the Eagles’ most recent game: a 35-10 win vs. the Tennessee Titans in which Hurts completed 74.4% of his passes for a career-best 380 yards and three touchdowns. No NFL quarterback had previously thrown for 300-plus yards the game after rushing for 150. No quarterback previously arrived in the NFL with quite the skills, game approach and especially the journey through systems and styles that Hurts has traveled on his path to becoming Philadelphia’s lethal threat.

Jason Kelce’s All-Time Block Leads Eagles Over Titans - Football Outsiders

And that’s why I wanted to show this play. Kelce absolutely annihilates this guy (Kevin Strong, 97) here. This play looks like it’s using wireline special effects from an early 2000s kung fu movie. You just don’t see NFL defensive linemen get launched like this. Kelce does it by getting into the double team insanely quickly and hitting the defender right on the hip to elevate him somehow. Mailata is lucky the defender didn’t land on his knees with how much distance and airtime he got. I have watched this GIF several hundred times over the past 48 hours. I guess I should also point out that this could have and should have been another deep touchdown pass.

NFL Week 14 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN

Bold prediction: Eagles running back Miles Sanders racks up 150 total yards with a touchdown. The Giants’ rush defense ranks 26th, yielding more than 140 yards per game. After an air-based attack against the Titans last week, look for the Eagles to get it back to the ground.

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen - NFL.com

Despite owning a solid 7-4-1 record, the Giants have yet to cross the 30-point barrier in a game this season. At first blush, Sunday’s assignment looks like an uphill battle, with New York hosting 11-1 Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium. But this is Bold Predictions, so ... Facing the Eagles’ top-10 scoring defense, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Co. have an offensive explosion, scoring 30-plus points in an upset victory over the league’s best team to keep Big Blue’s postseason aspirations alive.

The Potential Pay Raises From 2022 Pro Bowl Honors - Over The Cap

Hurts leads the NFC in fan voting, and is currently only due the lowest PPE raise due to hardly playing in his rookie season. The slight bump here that would come with a highest PPE raise possible would be nice, although it could ultimately be trumped considerably more should an extension for Hurts be on the horizon.

Tape Study: Kevin Patullo provides a masterclass on the passing game - PE.com

Passing Game Coordinator Kevin Patullo takes you through what Jalen Hurts saw and how both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were able to go for over 100 yards in the win over the Titans.

This Secret Society in Washington, D.C., Has One Agenda: Fly, Eagles, Fly - The Ringer

Last Sunday, while Washington, D.C., was wondering about the composition of the Senate or watching the Commanders, a dozen emails flew back and forth. These messages were part of a long and unwieldy email thread. The recipients were pillars of the D.C. media. They included three cable news hosts, a network White House correspondent, and print journalists from a range of outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Intercept. A sitting U.S. representative and a Midwest governor’s chief of staff got the emails as well. This “secret society of sorts,” as CNN’s Jake Tapper calls it, was worrying about its favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Never mind that Jalen Hurts and Co. were in the process of hanging 35 points on the Tennessee Titans. When Washington reporters email about the Eagles, they exude the same sense of fatalism you find in the upper deck of the Linc or in the headquarters of the Democratic Party. “We’re so sure we’re going to be disappointed because that’s how it always goes,” says New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel, a native of the Philadelphia area who’s on the email thread. “Then they win, and it’s like, ‘OK, fine, they won.’”

Commanders 2023 Offseason - Re-Sign, Release, Restructure - Hogs Haven

Release: Carson Wentz - At this point, I think the writing is on the wall. This staff messed up royally by trading for Wentz and failing to put together a decent offensive line for him to operate behind. It’s now time to take higher round draft picks and the money they can save by releasing Wentz and rebuild the offensive trenches. At least one tackle and two guards are needed.

Odell Beckham Jr. says he doesn’t see the point in playing regular season, waiting for the playoffs - Blogging The Boys

Regardless of that, this is certainly a bit concerning and perhaps part of why the Cowboys did not work up an offer for Beckham during the visit this week. He has every right to approach his career how he believes is best for him, and the Cowboys have every right to look out for the state of their team. Introducing Beckham to their offense during the playoffs when he is coming off of an ACL tear is a huge gamble to take. It seems that maybe things just aren’t aligning for the team and player in this situation.

Raiders/Rams reaction, Pick 3, & Week 14 Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss the Rams’ stunning Thursday night win over the Raiders–before diving into their locks of the week. We finish things up by previewing every Week 14 game across the NFL.

