Eagles should get A.J. Brown his revenge game

The time has finally come. As the Eagles prepare to host the Tennesee Titans in Week 13, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Birds is A.J. Brown facing his former team.

Despite framing it as “just another game,” this one seems personal for Brown. There have been several very public incidents that have surfaced on social media since the Brown-Titans breakup.

The Titans offered Brown a lower deal than he would have liked. That ultimately allowed to the Eagles to sign him for a four-year, $100 million deal with $57 million guaranteed. The contract has him as one of the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL. When recently asked about coming to peace with how things ended with the Titans, Brown told reporters:

“Of course I have come to peace about it, you know, I’m with the Eagles. We’re 10-1. We’re doing a really good job here. Of course, early on, you know, I had mixed emotions, but I changed my family’s life forever. That was the goal. So, I’m thankful for Tennessee but I’m here in Philly now.”

On top of the revenge game factor, Brown hasn’t been his complete self the last few weeks. It started against Washington when Commanders safety Darrick Forrest intercepted a pass intended for Brown by wrestling it away from his control. The following week against the Colts, Brown lost a fumble. And then he lost another one on Sunday night that set up a Packers touchdown. (To be fair, Brown was recovering from a stomach bug that caused him to lose seven pounds.)

This is all very uncharacteristic behavior from “Swole Batman.” The last time he lost a fumble was in 2020 after a 19-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill.

