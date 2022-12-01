Thursday Night Football: Bills vs. Patriots

Week 13 will get underway with an AFC East Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on the road against the New England Patriots (6-5).
The Patriots lead the all-time series between these division rivals, 76-46-1, but the Bills have won three of their four most recent meetings. They last faced off during the regular season back in December 2021, with the Bills winning 33-21 on the road. They also played each other back in January in the AFC Wild Card game, with the Bills winning easily, 47-17.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (BUF), 158 (NE), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (BUF), 225 (NE)
Online Streaming
Odds
Buffalo Bills: -3.5 (-190)
New England Patriots: +3.5 (+160)
Over/Under: 43.5
BLG pick: Bills -3.5
