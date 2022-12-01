Eagles Injury Report: Jordan Davis returns to practice, Titans might be missing some key starters

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The big news is that Jordan Davis participated in his first practice since going on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Today was the Eagles’ first real practice this week since they merely held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Davis is not yet listed on the injury report since he’s still on IR. The Eagles must activate him to the 53-player roster by 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday for him to play against the Titans.

Early indications seem to point to Davis being able to play. Davis told reporters that he feels “great.” The rookie also noted that he lost 20 pounds while focusing on conditioning during his absence from game action.

Assuming Davis does indeed suit up, it’ll be pretty interesting to see how the Eagles handle their defensive tackle usage. They currently have a five-man rotation at that position with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh, and Milton Williams all seeing snaps. Prior to his injury, Davis was mostly limited to playing in odd fronts. That is, until he finally saw playing time in even fronts during the game where he got hurt. For what it’s worth, Davis was seen taking reps with Joseph on the line at the same time.

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

CJGJ is going to miss time due to a lacerated kidney. And it looks like the Eagles will not immediately be replacing him with Malcolm Jenkins. It will be interesting to see if CJGJ goes on IR prior to Saturday so that they can have this week’s game count as one of the four he has to miss before being activated back to the roster. Or if they think there’s a chance he might return earlier and doesn’t need to miss four games.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION with non-rest designations: DeVonta Smith and Zach Pascal.

The guess here is the Eagles are taking it easy on these guys and they’ll be upgraded to full go on Friday.

One player was listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Patrick Johnson.

Johnson was upgraded after being listed as limited on Wednesday. The rotational edge rusher/special teams contributor will be good to go on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

WR Zach Pascal (groin)

DE Robert Quinn (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

WR DeVonta Smith (groin)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Patrick Johnson (ankle)

TENNESSEE TITANS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Titans made three additions to their injury report: leading rusher Derrick Henry, first-round rookie Treylon Burks, and starting right guard Nate Davis all did not practice.

Henry’s absence wasn’t related to injury and Burks was out due to illness. They’re likely fine to play on Sunday.

Davis being added to the list is certainly worth paying attention to, however. That’s a new injury as far as the Titans’ previous injury reports indicate. Never ideal to suddenly be missing a starting offensive lineman.

In other bad news for the Titans, their top two sack leaders missed practice for the second straight day. It seems like they might be without both Denico Autry and Jeffrey Simmons.

Nickel cornerback Elijah Molden also missed practice again.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Denico Autry (knee)

WR Treylon Burks (illness)

OG Nate Davis (knee)

RB Derrick Henry (not injury related)

WR Cody Hollister (neck)

CB Elijah Molden (groin)

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

K Randy Bullock (right calf)

C Ben Jones (concussion)

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)