NFL Week 13 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: NOV 27 Packers at Eagles Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Our Week 13 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 12, I’m still on top ... and now with a three-game lead over second place. The BGN Community remains tied for last.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, almost everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Tennessee Titans. There is one non-believer in the bunch. For what it’s worth, the line for this game has dropped to the Eagles being favored by only 4.5 points after opening as 6.5-point favorites according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

BGN Community Week 12 record: 10-6

BGN Community record: 100-79-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 89%
    Bills
    (237 votes)
  • 10%
    Patriots
    (27 votes)
264 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 88%
    Browns
    (237 votes)
  • 11%
    Texans
    (30 votes)
267 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 5%
    Broncos
    (14 votes)
  • 94%
    Ravens
    (241 votes)
255 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 64%
    Packers
    (172 votes)
  • 35%
    Bears
    (96 votes)
268 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 36%
    Jaguars
    (95 votes)
  • 63%
    Lions
    (162 votes)
257 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 40%
    Jets
    (103 votes)
  • 59%
    Vikings
    (149 votes)
252 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 52%
    Steelers
    (130 votes)
  • 47%
    Falcons
    (116 votes)
246 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 9%
    Titans
    (27 votes)
  • 90%
    Eagles
    (247 votes)
274 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 62%
    Commanders
    (160 votes)
  • 37%
    Giants
    (95 votes)
255 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 47%
    Dolphins
    (123 votes)
  • 52%
    49ers
    (135 votes)
258 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 91%
    Seahawks
    (217 votes)
  • 8%
    Rams
    (21 votes)
238 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 73%
    Chiefs
    (175 votes)
  • 26%
    Bengals
    (64 votes)
239 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 76%
    Chargers
    (180 votes)
  • 23%
    Raiders
    (55 votes)
235 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 26%
    Colts
    (62 votes)
  • 73%
    Cowboys
    (174 votes)
236 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win in Week 13?

view results
  • 9%
    Saints
    (23 votes)
  • 90%
    Buccaneers
    (216 votes)
239 votes total Vote Now

