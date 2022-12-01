NFL Week 13 Game Picks

Our Week 13 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 12, I’m still on top ... and now with a three-game lead over second place. The BGN Community remains tied for last.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, almost everyone is taking the Birds to beat the Tennessee Titans. There is one non-believer in the bunch. For what it’s worth, the line for this game has dropped to the Eagles being favored by only 4.5 points after opening as 6.5-point favorites according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
BGN Community Week 12 record: 10-6
BGN Community record: 100-79-1
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
89%
Bills
-
10%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
88%
Browns
-
11%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
5%
Broncos
-
94%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
64%
Packers
-
35%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
36%
Jaguars
-
63%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
40%
Jets
-
59%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
52%
Steelers
-
47%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
9%
Titans
-
90%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
62%
Commanders
-
37%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
47%
Dolphins
-
52%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
91%
Seahawks
-
8%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
73%
Chiefs
-
26%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
76%
Chargers
-
23%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
26%
Colts
-
73%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win in Week 13?
-
9%
Saints
-
90%
Buccaneers
