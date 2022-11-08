Eagles sign Andre Chachere to roster, add practice squad lineman

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two transactions on Tuesday afternoon. An overview:

S Andre Chachere was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

OT Fred Johnson was signed to the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

ANDRE CHACHERE

The Eagles had an open roster spot to fill after placing Jordan Davis on injured reserve late last week. We speculated about the possibility of the team promoting Chachere at that time.

They could sign practice squad defensive back Andre Chachere to the roster for more depth at nickel cornerback and safety. Josiah Scott is banged up and Chachere is out of temporary elevations for the season. Chachere is also a quality special teams player.

Chachere arguably outperformed K’Von Wallace in training camp and the preseason games but that didn’t stop the team from keeping the latter as their third safety instead. Wallace has noticeably struggled whenever he’s played defensive snaps this season. According to Pro Football Reference’s charting, Wallace has been targeted three times and allowed three catches for 39 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Perhaps Chachere could supplant Wallace as the third safety behind starters Marcus Epps and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

For now, he’s probably around for depth and special teams purposes.

FRED JOHNSON

The Eagles worked out Johnson on Monday. The 6’7”, 325 pound tackle played his college football at Florida before he went undrafted and spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.

Johnson brings some versatility and experience to the table. He’s taken NFL snaps at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. Johnson has logged eight starts in 28 total games played.

The Eagles are already pretty deep when it comes to offensive line depth but it doesn’t hurt to add more on the practice squad.