Frank Reich fired as Colts’ head coach

The Indianapolis Colts have not been good this year, and following their Week 9 loss to the Patriots, the team reportedly fired head coach Frank Reich.

Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8Rat1EvNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

The Colts are 3-5-1, and Reich took responsibility for the vast offensive struggles they’ve had week-after-week just a day before he was fired. Mike Chappell of FOX59, on Reich’s Week 9 post-game comments:

“The offensive performance, that’s why I was brought here,’’ he said. “That’s my responsibility. We’ve got the players that are plenty good enough. “I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I need to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in a good position to win and having the answers when we face problems.’

It appears the team agreed with Reich’s assessment and parted ways with the head coach on Monday. His era in Indy has been uneven at best. He brought in Carson Wentz, who lasted one year and drew the ire of owner Jim Irsay. He brought in Matt Ryan, who was benched in Week 7 and relegated to the inactive list in the weeks since. Reich was a big part of the Eagles offense success during their Super Bowl run, but he wasn’t able to replicate that in Indy, which was the reason he was hired.

Reich joins a handful of other coaches and coordinators fired during the 2022 NFL season, and while his next role won’t likely be at head coach, he should have no problem finding an OC position.

Nick Sirianni was hired from Reich’s staff in Indianapolis, and the Eagles’ head coach often mentions how he regularly talks to Reich and turns to him for guidance. It would not be out of the realm of possibility that Reich finds his way back to Philadelphia in either some kind of advisor role or perhaps as the OC if Shane Steichen is on the move — reports have Steichen as a top head coach candidate next hiring cycle.