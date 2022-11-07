The Eagles are double-digit favorites for the third straight week

The Philadelphia Eagles are double-digit favorites for the third week in a row.

The Birds are favored by 10.5 points by DraftKings Sportsbook entering their Week 10 Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

You’ll recall that the Eagles previously beat the Commanders by a 16-point margin in Week 3. Washington was held to zero points until scoring in garbage time on their final drive to make the final score 24 to 8.

Just because the Eagles beat the Commanders back then doesn’t mean this game will go the same exact way, of course. Washington has a new (old) starting quarterback with Taylor Heinicke manning the reigns. Methinks Heinicke will be better at avoiding pressure than Carson Wentz did when he got sacked nine times in the last matchup between these two teams.

Washington might also benefit from the return of Chase Young, who is nearing return from last year’s ACL injury. Their top defender is eligible to be activated from the PUP list.

The Commanders have been more competitive as of late. They were riding a three-game win streak prior to losing to the Minnesota Vikings via a late field goal. Of course, their wins came against some pretty uninspiring teams in the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and Green Bay Packers.

Still, the Commanders might be able to cover the spread once again in this Monday night matchup. I still like the Eagles to win and remain undefeated, especially coming off a mini bye rest advantage.

What say you?