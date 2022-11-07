Eagles News: Lane Johnson looking to play “maybe two more years” after this season

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Random notes: NFL stat leaderboards are littered with Eagles - PhillyVoice

I had the pleasure of listening to Lane Johnson speak about mental health at a small event on Saturday. (PhillyVoice will have a story on that experience soon). Afterward, Johnson volunteered that he wants to play “maybe two more years” after this season, which is noteworthy from the perspective of the Eagles’ future draft needs. Johnson’s contract runs through 2025, so if he did retire after the 2024 season, he would be leaving a $16,500,000 salary (non-guaranteed) in 2025 on the table, assuming the Eagles would still be interested in paying that at that time. Johnson’s timeline for potential retirement increases the urgency of refilling the offensive tackle pipeline with young players who can be groomed to take over for him in 2025 and beyond. The Eagles feel very likely to be shopping for an edge rusher early in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, as they have repeatedly shown, they also like to have succession plans in place along the offensive line well in advance. Do not dismiss the possibility of an offensive tackle with an early pick. Starting RG Isaac Seumalo is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, so if the Eagles were to lose him, it would make sense to draft a prospect who would ideally be able to initially start at guard before eventually kicking out either to RT or LT.

Top 15 NFL offensive linemen by pressure rate through Week 8 - PFF

3. T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles. 1.2% pressure rate allowed. As the veteran leader of the Eagles’ frontline, Johnson has made his mark and then some through seven games. Led by an 87.6 pass-blocking grade, Johnson has given up only three total pressures while registering a 99.4 pass-blocking efficiency grade. T8. C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles. 1.9% pressure rate allowed. Kelce holds a 98.9 pass-blocking efficiency grade after allowing just five total pressures across 266 pass-blocking snaps. His 77.2 pass-blocking grade ranks third among centers. The fact that Kelce is the second Eagle on the list shows how outstanding Philadelphia has been in pass protection this season, as it ranked eighth in pass-blocking efficiency rating (88.3) after eight weeks.

Eagles rooting guide for Week 9 games - BGN

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Ravens already dropped the ball when it came to helping the Eagles by losing to the G-Men. It would be frustrating if Lamar Jackson chokes again and can’t find a way to beat New Orleans. The Saints pick owed to the Eagles is currently at No. 8 overall. A loss helps to ensure it will continue to be in the top 10 and perhaps even the top five depending on other results. Root for the Ravens.

Week 9: Jets Ignore The Noise In Bills Upset, What’s Gotten Into Justin Fields, And The Year’s Most Mysterious Trade - FMIA

The MVP after precisely 50 percent of the regular season? Muddled. Crazy thing is, Jalen Hurts of the 8-0 Eagles might be number one, and Geno Smith of the NFC-West-leading Seahawks is in the top five.

Appreciating the Eagles - Iggles Blitz

Frank Reich helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2017. He was a mentor to Sirianni for three years in Indy. I offer these compliments because I have to say some not so nice things about Reich’s current team. The Colts had 121 yards and 3 points today. In a full game. Yikes. Even the putrid 2020 Eagles didn’t have a game like that. I don’t know if Reich is going to survive this season. It isn’t all his fault. Chris Ballard hasn’t given Reich a strong OL to work with. Pryor has started at LT, RT and RG this year. He was a functional backup for the Eagles, but simply isn’t a player you want starting. I’m shocked they have used him as much as they have.

Spadaro: Eagles gear up for a different Washington Commanders team - PE.com

1. This is not luck. This is not good fortune. This is the Eagles stressing – starting the minute Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon walked into the NovaCare Complex last season – the importance of taking the football away. Say it, mean it, do it. And the Eagles are certainly doing it. They’ve taken the football away 18 times in eight games, the most for the team through eight games since the 2015 team recorded 20 takeaways. It is a mindset the team has and you see it every day in practice as the defense works on stripping the football, focusing on interception drills, and making it a daily obsession, not just one on gamedays (or nights, as we are seeing a ton this year). “We live and breathe it,” linebacker T.J. Edwards said. “JG (Gannon) talks about it all the time. Our position coaches do as well. We work on takeaways at practice. It’s definitely a big part of what we do.” Head Coach Nick Sirianni was asked on Friday – just hours after the team arrived home from the 29-17 win at Houston – if the turnover ratio model – takeaways, of which the Eagles have 18, and giveaways, the team has a total of 3 this season, was “sustainable.” Without hesitation, Sirianni launched into a lengthy answer.

Jets Shock the Bills; Buccaneers Stay Alive - Football Outsiders

All the negative things folks say about the Philadelphia Eagles—they’re an above-average-at-best team coasting against a midmajor schedule, for instance—are actually true of the Vikings. Most folks know this, of course, but pointing out that the Vikings are still the Vikings doesn’t exactly drive engagement.

Doug Pederson now fifth all-time Jaguars coach in wins - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a massive win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-20, their third win of the season. It was a massive win in part because it ended a five-game winning streak, but also because it saw the Jaguars climb back from a 17-0 deficit to pull out the victory. With the win on Sunday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson moved into fifth place all-time for coaching victories for the franchise.

Raiders to sign Sidney Jones - PFT

Jones was waived by the Seahawks after they did not find a trade partner for him on Tuesday. Jones had played limited snaps in three appearances for the Seahawks this season, recording five total tackles. Seattle had acquired him from Jacksonville last year via trade. He appeared in 16 games with 11 starts, recording 10 passes defensed.

Washington’s lack of offensive production finally caught up with them against a solid opponent - Hogs Haven

The Commanders defense needs help. They have needed help since week two against the Detroit Lions. After a terrible opening drive for the defense against the Minnesota Vikings yielded a seven-point deficit for the Commanders offense, Washington ultimately shut out the Vikings for the next two and a half quarters, holding a 17-7 lead with ten minutes left to go in the game. One would have thought that the Commanders would have come out with their fourth-straight win if you held the Vikings to 20 points in a game. However, due to various factors, Washington could not overcome the Vikings late-game surge.

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

Details doom the Commanders. We can point toward Taylor Heinicke’s fourth-quarter interception as the biggest reason Minnesota came back to beat Washington, but that mistake alone didn’t cost the Commanders a win. It was a combination of little errors that made a huge difference. Washington held a 17-7 lead over Minnesota and appeared set to pull away when Benjamin St-Juste intercepted Cousins and returned it for a touchdown. But after spending the entire afternoon hanging all over Jefferson in one-on-one situations, St-Juste was finally flagged for pass interference at the worst possible time. That gave the Vikings a fresh set of downs, allowing them to drive down and kick a field goal. The Heinicke interception set up Minnesota’s game-tying touchdown, but the final blow came when the Vikings lined up to kick a go-ahead field goal with 1:55 left, made it, and received a fresh set of downs when Washington defensive tackle John Ridgeway made contact with the long snapper. Instead of getting the ball back with roughly 1:50 left to try to either tie or win the game, Washington could only wait in agony as the Vikings took another 99 seconds off the clock before kicking the game-winner. Those small errors melded into a big mistake — and a deflating loss.

Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites over Packers in Week 10 - Blogging The Boys

The bye week is coming to a close for the Dallas Cowboys. Soon they will be preparing for their Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. The game is on the road at Lambeau Field and you would expect the Cowboys to be underdogs in that situation. But this is no ordinary year for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers. The Pack just lost to the previously one-win Detroit Lions by a score of 15-9. That left Green Bay with a 3-6 record and what appears like a lost season. The Cowboys hope to add to their misery next Sunday. They head into the game as 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants-Texans odds: New York is a 6-point favorite - Big Blue View

For the first time this season, the New York Giants are favored by more than a field goal heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Giants (6-2) are also -245 moneyline favorites at home. The over/under is set at 39 points, per SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans (1-6-1) currently own the worst record in the NFL, with their lone win coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Houston did manage to cover the spread in their 29-17 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. The game was competitive until the Texans’ offense stalled in the fourth quarter. New York will be looking to stop running back Dameon Pierce, who enters the matchup with 100 yards from scrimmage in five of his last six games.

