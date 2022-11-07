Monday Night Football: Ravens vs. Saints

The final game of Week 9 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (3-5).

The Ravens lead the all-time series between these teams, 5-2, and have won three of their four most recent meetings. They last faced off in 2018, with the Saints getting a super close 24-23 win in Baltimore. They haven’t played in New Orleans since 2014, when the Ravens got the win, 34-27.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Ravens on Monday night, in our Week 9 rooting guide:

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Ravens already dropped the ball when it came to helping the Eagles by losing to the G-Men. It would be frustrating if Lamar Jackson chokes again and can’t find a way to beat New Orleans. The Saints pick owed to the Eagles is currently at No. 8 overall. A loss helps to ensure it will continue to be in the top 10 and perhaps even the top five depending on other results. Root for the Ravens.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 99 (BAL), 98 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (BAL), 225 (NO)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Baltimore Ravens: -2.5 (-140)

New Orleans Saints: +2.5 (+120)

Over/under: 48 points

SB Nation Blogs

Ravens: www.BaltimoreBeatdown.com

Saints: www.CanalStreetChronicles.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.