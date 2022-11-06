NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 9 Games

Before the eighth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 8 games.

My overall record so far is 59-59-5. The BGN community is also 59-59-5. Still tied up.

NFL WEEK 9 GAMES

MINNEOSTA VIKINGS (-3) at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Commanders’ past couple wins are more of an indictment of their opponents than a testament to their success. Kirk Cousins is still motivated to beat his old team. PICK: Vikings -3

MIAMI DOLPHINS (-4) at CHICAGO BEARS: Betting against Justin Fields is typically a good strategy. PICK: Dolphins -4

BUFFALO BILLS (-10.5) at NEW YORK JETS: Zach Wilson is not someone you want to be counting on. PICK: Bills -10.5

CAROLINA PANTHERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-7): Hard to fully buy these Bengals without Ja’Marr Chase. Especially coming off short rest. Cincy wins but fails to cover. PICK: Panthers +7

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-4) at DETROIT LIONS: The Packers’ vibes are awful but the Lions’ defense is even worse. Historically bad. PICK: Packers -4

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-2.5) at ATLANTA FALCONS: Why are the Bolts favored? They haven’t looked great and they’re missing a number of key players. PICK: Falcons +2.5

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-5): The Pats have earned more benefit of the doubt here. P

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-2.5) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Tough to pick. Trevor Lawrence stinks. But so do the Raiders. Ultimately have to lean with Doug Pederson over Josh McDaniels. Wouldn’t be the first time he’s come out on top against his side. PICK: Jaguars +2.5

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS (-1.5): The Seahawks are the better team. PICK: Seahawks +1.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-3): Gross. Matthew Stafford throws a lot of picks, so the Bucs can capitalize on that. PICK: Buccaneers -3

TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-12.5): The Titans got blown out by Buffalo earlier this year and this game could look similar. PICK: Chiefs -12.5

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-2) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Bit of a fishy line. But the Ravens should be able to take care of business, especially coming off extra rest.