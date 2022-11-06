Eagles News: Fully guaranteed contract extension for Jalen Hurts?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Graziano: The floor has to be Murray’s deal, which came out to $46.1 million a year with $103 million guaranteed at signing. That’s the floor — where the talks have to start if I’m Hurts’ agent and he keeps playing the way he has played so far. If he wins the Super Bowl this year, or if he wins the MVP award (or both!), the average has to be in the $50 millions. My question is whether he will follow Lamar Jackson’s lead and push for a fully guaranteed deal, and if he does, what will the Eagles do about it? As I’ve written for a number of years now, the only way NFL players are ever going to get to fully guaranteed contracts is if the star quarterbacks insist on them while they have the leverage. If the Eagles want to talk contract extension with Hurts at the end of this season, as I believe they will, then right now it appears he will have a great deal of leverage. Remember: Hurts was not a first-round pick, so the Eagles do not hold a fifth-year option on him. He’s signed through 2023, and that’s it.

Against Houston, Hurts had the second highest passer rating of his career at 128.9. When was his best game? The week before, against the Steelers. Hurts had a rating of 140.6 in that game. For the season, his rating is 107.8, which is third in the league, behind only Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes. Hurts had some great moments in 2021. He ran for 784 yards and 10 TDs. He made some good throws, but was more playmaker than consistent passer. He only threw 16 TDs. He only completed 61 percent of his passes. The playoff loss to Tampa really showed his limitations. The Bucs took away the run and dared Hurts to beat them with his arm. The Eagles trailed 31-0 before scoring a couple of late TDs. Those days are over. The throws Hurts made to AJ Brown against Pittsburgh showed how far he’s come.

Ahead of yesterday, you would have been deservedly concerned at how the defense would respond to losing Jordan Davis for a few weeks. Well, if Thursday night is any indicator then there is plenty of cause for concern. The Texans running game was automatic against Philadelphia. Rookie Dameon Pierce put together a masterful game on the ground, rushing 27 times for 139 yards. The Eagles tried even fronts against Houston and the Texans ran at will. They tried odd fronts with Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu two-gapping and the Texans ran at will. Fletcher Cox got banged up through the game, which didn’t help, but it was an ugly night for the Eagles defensive line when it came to stopping the run. Luckily a dominant night from the pass defense totally offset the Texans’ rushing gains… But there is legitimate concern that it could keep being a problem.

The Eagles are 8-0! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski run through what they learned from Philly’s win over Houston. The guys start with the defense before analyzing the offense.

And his worlds collided a bit when he took the field for pregame warmups and the Eagles fans crowded near the tunnel began to chant, “MVP! MVP! MVP!” In this stadium? Are you kidding? The stadium where Hurts grew up watching the Texans. The stadium where Hurts always dreamed of playing after it never happened in high school. The stadium on the other side of Kirby Drive from where he watched Andre Johnson and J.J. Watt practice in OTAs and training camp. Where Johnson once gave Hurts his Air Jordan cleats. Hurts returned to Houston this week to a hero’s welcome. He had countless family members and friends in the stands and they all got to celebrate who he was, is and is yet to become. Yeah, it was pretty special. “It hit me when I was riding in the city and I wasn’t going home,” Hurts said. “I was going to the hotel. It’s a special moment, it’s a special experience. I wouldn’t want to experience it with any other group of men.”

8. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints): EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State. Sikkema: Verse is one of the biggest risers in the draft class after transferring from Albany to Florida State last offseason. He packs a ton of juice off the edge, and we saw that in full force when he tallied seven pressures against LSU earlier this season. He’s still a little wild in his play style, but he has the juice the Eagles covet.

A.J. Brown has been the No. 1 wide receiver the Philadelphia Eagles envisioned throughout the season, ranking in the top five in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Brown hasn’t been one to showboat throughout the year, yet had to empty his wallet the one time he decided to celebrate a score. Brown revealed on social media he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for his finger points on two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday’s Week 8 victory. The Eagles reciever caught his third touchdown catch on the afternoon — all in the first half — and decided to point at the two defensive backs covering him. Brown was flagged on the play as a result.

Crushing. It’s going to be talked about for the entire offseason, a question that Thomson will have to answer over and over, but some credit has to be given to Alvarez for hitting a ball that hard, that far. It just really sucks. The Astros got an insurance run, the Phillies couldn’t hit anything else the rest of the game and that was that. It’s all over. We’ll have a lot more about this game and this series and this season in the coming weeks, but for now, it’s alright to feel angry, upset, happy, thankful, however you want to feel about this run. Get some sleep.

Jack Elliott scored his second goal of the game deep into stoppage time of the second overtime period only to have MLS Cup snatched away at the death from a Gareth Bale equalizer and a disastrous penalty shootout. The final match of the 2022 season lived up to the billing between the league’s two best teams, trading blows at Banc of California Stadium in a familiar heavyweight fight manner from two previous regular season draws. The hosts drew first blood against a Union team that started slow when a Kellyn Acosta free kick deflected off the head of Jack McGlynn past Andre Blake. LAFC had a chance to double their lead in the 39th minute with a curler from Carlos Vela to Diego Palacios but the Goalkeeper of the Year was there yet again to deny a second goal like he now famously did against NYCFC in the conference final.

Philadelphia sports is said to be in its golden era right now. The Eagles are the NFL’s last undefeated team, the 76ers started the new year with NBA Finals aspirations in the Eastern Conference, and the Phillies went from the last team to make the MLB Playoffs in the National League into a surging postseason darling that went all the way to the World Series. The Philadelphia Union also ran through the playoffs on their way to a berth in the MLS Cup after finishing the regular season tied for the most points in the league. This level of success would be pretty incredible for every city, but the fact that it’s happening in Philly gives it a level of intensity that couldn’t be approached anywhere else. Philadelphia sports fans are the sort of people that boo Santa Clause, throw batteries at JD Drew, and get engaged after shotgunning beers at Eagles tailgate. Michael Levin once tweeted “imagine enjoying a sport in Philadelphia” — well, imagine giving this fanbase so much hope! Unfortunately for Philly, a pair of the city’s best sports success stories came to a bummer ending on Saturday. First, the Union lost the MLS Cup in ridiculously dramatic penalties kicks against LAFC. Then the Houston Astros beat the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series to claim to the championship in Major League Baseball. This is the first time a city has lost two major professional sports championships in one day, per Elias Sports. [BLG Note: Fun!]

The New York Giants face an incredibly consequential decision this year, one that could influence the direction of the Giants’ franchise for the next decade. The Giants’ brain trust of Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, and Mike Kafka need to decide whether quarterback Daniel Jones is “The Guy” or just “A Guy”. This is a decision the Giants absolutely need to get right. While former GM Dave Gettleman left the Giants in cap hell (at least in the near term), he also presented a warning with regards to the quarterback position shortly after being hired. Back in January of 2018, Gettleman said, “If you take a guy just to take a guy, especially at the quarterback position, and he fails, you set yourself back five years. You set yourself back five years because there are teams that are in what I call quarterback hell. They’ve got quality defense, they’ve got a good special teams, and they’re going 7-9, 8-8, 9-7. And now if there is a legitimate guy, they’ve got to trade up and give away the farm to get the guy.” For all his faults as a GM — and I’ve been frank in my criticisms of Gettleman — he does nail the importance of getting the quarterback position right.

Although this should excite Cowboys fans because they are moving with some sort of relentlessness in bettering the offense, it sure does make you wonder what the price was for Jerry Jeudy. He sure would fit with Dak Prescott better than Brandin Cooks and after an IR stint last season, he has been on the field and healthy throughout his three-year NFL career.

The Washington Commanders ruled out 4 players for tomorrow’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. They also listed 1 player as questionable (Shaka Toney), and two players were elevated from the practice squad today. Washington also added Sam Cosmi to the injury report with an illness. WR Kyric McGowan has been elevated the past two weeks due to injuries to Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Dyami Brown (groin). Dotson will miss his 5th straight game, but Brown is expected to make his return to the field on Sunday. That means McGowan wasn’t elevated this week, and is still eligible to be elevated one more time this season before he has to be signed to the 53-man roster to be activated.

