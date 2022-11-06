Sunday Night Football: Titans vs. Chiefs

The NFL’s Week 9 slate of Sunday games on will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans (5-2) on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2).

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these teams, 27-24, but the Titans have won their four most recent matchups. They last faced each other in October 2021 with the Titans winning by more than three scores at home, 27-3. The last time they played in Kansas City was in 2016, with the Titans getting a narrow 19-17 victory.

And, if you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG has a good point in the Week 9 rooting guide:

TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: The Eagles play the Titans in a few weeks. It would not be good to see them win at Arrowhead in terms of Tennessee looking like a threatening team. But a Titans win would be good for the Eagles if Philly can beat them ... and improve their strength of victory percentage.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (TEN), 85 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (TEN), 225 (KC)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

The Chiefs are big two-score favorites at home on Sunday night.

Tennessee Titans: +12.5 (+430)

Kansas City Chiefs: -12.5 (-560)

Over/under: 45 points

SB Nation Blogs

Titans: www.MusicCityMiracles.com

Chiefs: www.ArrowheadPride.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!