NFL Week 9 Early Games

Let’s watch some football together!

By Alexis Chassen
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The early slate of Week 9 games on Sunday will include several interesting matchups, but just one NFC East team as the Commanders host the Vikings. Other notable games include the Bills on the road against the Jets, the Raiders at Jaguars, and Packers at Lions.

You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 9 Eagles fan rooting guide.

The Philadelphia Eagles already got their Week 9 game out of the way on Thursday night with a win over the Texans, so it’s all worry-free watching on Sunday. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Bills vs. Jets on CBS and Vikings vs. Commanders on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 9 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, November 6

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at CHICAGO BEARS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 99 (MIA), 111 (CHI) | XM: 390 (MIA), 231 (CHI)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 109 (LV), 158 (JAX) | XM: 388 (LV), 229 (JAX)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 98 (IND), 113 (NE) | XM: 389 (IND), 230 (NE)

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 134 (BUF), 82 (NYJ) | XM: 385 (BUF), 227 (NYJ)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 133 (LAC), 85 (ATL) | XM: 384 (LAC), 225 (ATL)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 121 (CAR), 81 (CIN) | 386 (CAR), 226 (CIN)

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 108 (GB), 83 (DET) | XM: 387 (GB), 228 (DET)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 146 (MIN), 132 (WAS) | 391 (MIN), 292 (WAS)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 9 early games here in the comment section.

