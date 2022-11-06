The early slate of Week 9 games on Sunday will include several interesting matchups, but just one NFC East team as the Commanders host the Vikings. Other notable games include the Bills on the road against the Jets, the Raiders at Jaguars, and Packers at Lions.

The Philadelphia Eagles already got their Week 9 game out of the way on Thursday night with a win over the Texans, so it's all worry-free watching on Sunday. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Bills vs. Jets on CBS and Vikings vs. Commanders on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 9 early games.

Sunday, November 6

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at CHICAGO BEARS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 99 (MIA), 111 (CHI) | XM: 390 (MIA), 231 (CHI)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 109 (LV), 158 (JAX) | XM: 388 (LV), 229 (JAX)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 98 (IND), 113 (NE) | XM: 389 (IND), 230 (NE)

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 134 (BUF), 82 (NYJ) | XM: 385 (BUF), 227 (NYJ)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 133 (LAC), 85 (ATL) | XM: 384 (LAC), 225 (ATL)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 121 (CAR), 81 (CIN) | 386 (CAR), 226 (CIN)

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 108 (GB), 83 (DET) | XM: 387 (GB), 228 (DET)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 146 (MIN), 132 (WAS) | 391 (MIN), 292 (WAS)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 9 early games here in the comment section.