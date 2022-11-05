Eagles rookie report card: Get well soon, Jordan Davis

The Eagles pulled out a win over the Texans on a short week to stay undefeated. While there was not a ton of rookie involvement, the way a certain rookie wasn’t playing is notable.

Jordan Davis: Get Well Soon

Ahead of yesterday, you would have been deservedly concerned at how the defense would respond to losing Jordan Davis for a few weeks. Well, if Thursday night is any indicator then there is plenty of cause for concern.

The Texans running game was automatic against Philadelphia. Rookie Dameon Pierce put together a masterful game on the ground, rushing 27 times for 139 yards. The Eagles tried even fronts against Houston and the Texans ran at will. They tried odd fronts with Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu two-gapping and the Texans ran at will. Fletcher Cox got banged up through the game, which didn’t help, but it was an ugly night for the Eagles defensive line when it came to stopping the run. Luckily a dominant night from the pass defense totally offset the Texans’ rushing gains… But there is legitimate concern that it could keep being a problem.

Jordan Davis was not filling up the stat sheet through the beginning of the season, but it is clear now how valuable he was to this defense. Hopefully the first round pick makes a speedy, full recovery because the Eagles will need his help clogging up rushing lanes later this season.