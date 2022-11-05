7 college football players to watch in Week 10

Another full weekend of college football and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some NFL Draft prospects to watch. All Listed Times are EST.

Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU v. TTU (12 PM on Fox): Quentin Johnson has quickly emerged as one of the nation’s most explosive, most exciting receivers this season. His blend of size, athleticism and ball skills have helped carry the TCU offense this year. The showdown with TTU will certainly be high scoring, so look for more highlight reel plays from Johnson.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee v. UGA (3:30 PM on CBS): Speaking of explosive receivers, few pass catchers have gone on a tear quite like Jalin Hyatt. The Vols' deep threat has scored 14 times this year despite only catching 45 passes so far. To keep Tennessee's title hopes alive, Hyatt will see the ball often against a UGA team hoping to quiet the Volunteer's hot streak.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee v. UGA (3:30 PM on CBS): While Hyatt deserves the praise he's getting, no one deserves their flowers for Tennessee's phenomenal season like Hendon Hooker. Hooker has been fantastic to the point of playing his way into the Heisman conversation and talk of being a first round pick. He is a deadly deep passer who still takes care of the ball and can move the offense with his feet. He will need a signature performance against the Bulldogs to keep his Vols unbeaten and keep his name in the Heisman race.

Jalen Carter, DL, UGA v. Tennessee (3:30 PM on CBS): On the other side of the ball will be Jalen Carter. Carter is UGA's best defensive player and will need to pull even more weight now that Nolan Smith is out for the season. Carter will need to dominate on passing downs to limit what Tennessee can do through the air.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama v. LSU (7 PM on ESPN): Eli Ricks is coming off a strong start and now faces his former team. LSU's offense is getting hot at just the right time and Ricks will need to bring his A-game to slow their dynamic passing offense.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas v. KSU (7 PM on FS1): There will be a lot of fireworks in the Texas/Kansas State game and a lot of impressive plays from both teams' running backs. All eyes will be on Robinson, the consensus top back in the country. Expect the star ball carrier to see a ton of carries and get plenty of opportunities to show off his skillset.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame v. Clemson (7:30 PM on NBC): Michael Mayer is the best tight end in the country and the primary playmaker on a resurgent Notre Dame offense. The Irish are in a good position to upset an unbeaten but vulnerable Clemson team. If they're to pull it off, they will need Mayer to put on a show.