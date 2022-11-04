Eagles-Texans snap counts

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 9 win over the Houston Texans are in! Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.

OFFENSE

Typically a recipe for success when Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ starting offensive line plays the entire game.

Dallas Goedert led all pass-catchers in playing time and in production. He caught eight of his nine targets for 100 yards (12.5 average) and one touchdown. Goedert is such an efficient target. He’s caught 40 of the 50 targets that he’s seen this season. Good things happen when the ball is thrown his way.

Relatively quiet night for DeVonta Smith, who saw two targets for two receptions and 22 yards. And had a long of 22. DeVonta is averaging just 38.6 yards per game since his career 169-yard performance in Week 3. Hard to him to dominate volume when Goedert and A.J. Brown are also around. Also easier for him reconcile if the team is winning, which they are.

A.J. Brown was quietly very good on Thursday night with four catches for 59 yards and a score. I say quietly in comparison to his three-touchdown performance from Week 8. Very good player.

To no surprise, Miles Sanders looked good on the ground against the NFL’s worst run defense. He finished with 17 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown. While Sanders has been good as a runner, he has not been a factor in the passing attack. He’s seen just one target over his last three games.

Quez Watkins gained yards for the first time since Week 5. He posted his second-highest receiving total of the year on Thursday night. This despite playing his third-lowest snap percentage of the season.

Jack Stoll had a 21-yard reception in Week 6 and a 13-yard reception last night. He never figures to be a big pass-catching threat in this offense but he’s producing in the rare times when the ball comes his way. Mostly just a blocking tight end but not exclusively one!

Kenneth Gainwell hasn’t been able to effectively contribute as a pass-catcher but he’s been capable as a ball carrier.

This was the lowest snap count percentage for Boston Scott in any game he played this year. His sole touch was a carry for five yards. Clearly RB3 behind Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.

Grant Calcaterra may have seen his last offensive snaps for some time? Tyree Jackson could be primed to replace him once the Eagles activate him from PUP to the roster.

The Eagles motioned Cam Jurgens to the slot on their successful quarterback sneak for a two-point conversion. Just some eye candy to deserve as a distraction. Although maybe that’s going to be a setup for a different play in the future.

DEFENSE

Marcus Epps is the only Eagles player who hasn’t missed a defensive snap this year. James Bradberry is close behind with only three missed snaps.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has played a lot this year and he’s taken advantage of those snaps by logging five interceptions for the NFL lead. Good place to be in a contract year.

Darius Slay was hardly facing stiff competition at receiver but he locked down his responsibility all night.

T.J. Edwards was the highest-graded Eagles defender by Pro Football Focus from this game. He made seven tackles and didn’t miss one.

Kyzir White saw his highest snap count percentage of the season, just slightly ahead of where he was at in Week 6 when the Eagles played the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles have been going heavier with two linebackers against teams with limited passers and hard-running rushers.

Fletcher Cox was the lowest-graded Eagles defender by PFF from this game. He graded out poorly as a run defender. Cox has not exactly been filling up the stat sheet with just two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, and zero sacks in his last five games combined. Not the kind of production you’re hoping to get from a guy who is making top 10 interior defensive line money this year.

Haason Reddick had an awesome pass breakup. Certanly nice to see but one can hope that does not encourage the team to drop him into coverage more often.

Javon Hargrave is heating up! Make that five sacks in his past two games after posting a hat trick on Thursday night.

Hargrave and Cox logged their third-highest snap count percentages of the season. The impact of the Jordan Davis injury.

Avonte Maddox saw his lowest snap count by far; his previous low was 76.1%. Not a heavy nickel game with the Texans banged up at WR and looking to run a lot.

Brandon Graham continues to be effect in limited playing time. He had a big tackle for loss and then helped to pressure Davis Mills into the throw that CJGJ picked off.

Marvin Wilson took his first snaps of the season after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. He did not grade out well. Hardly a one-for-one replacement for Davis despite the Eagles’ effort to give him a chance in that role.

What motivated the Eagles to play K’Von Wallace more often than usual? He shouldn’t be on the roster, let alone having a role in the defense. Feels like he tends to be around whenever something bad happens.

Only seven snaps for Robert Quinn in his second game with the Birds. I would imagine he won’t be playing that sparingly again. Wonder if the limited count had to do with Quinn going from playing on a short week from Monday to Sunday last week to Sunday to Thursday this week. While Quinn did not log a stat, he did draw a double team that resulted in Hargrave getting a one-on-one matchup that resulted in a sack.

Nakobe Dean played a defensive snap for the first time since Week 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Zech McPhearson has become a staple on the special teams unit.

Josh Jobe returned to the field after being a healthy scratch in Week 8. Jobe suffered a shoulder injury during the game.

Reed Blankenship was active for just the second time this season. It would be nice to see him get a shot ahead of Wallace.

DID NOT PLAY

INACTIVE: Josiah Scott, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills

ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew