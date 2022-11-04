Eagles News: Dallas Goedert is “one of the most efficient players in the league”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

4) The ‘Efficiency’ Award : Dallas Goedert. Goedert caught 8 passes on 9 targets for 100 yards and a TD. He has now caught 40 passes on 50 targets on the season, or a catch rate of 80 percent. He is now also averaging 10.4 yards per target, best in the NFL among tight ends. He is one of the most efficient players in the league.

Dallas Goedert might not be elite, but he’s not far off. Ever since Rob Gronkowski walked away from football (the second time), the nearly universal tight end power rankings have looked something like this: 1. Travis Kelce. 2. Mark Andrews. 3. Everyone else. But there’s a case to be made for considering Goedert just below the Kelce-Andrews Line, but above most (if not all) others at the position. Thursday’s eight-catch, 100-yard, one-touchdown effort was not his finest statistical game in the NFL, but it was crucial to the Eagles’ closer-than-expected victory. Goedert has been a screen machine this season, and that most certainly was the case in Week 9, as it felt like the Eagles called for that play to that man in many high-leverage situations in this game. And he kept delivering. On a relatively quiet night for both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it was the running of Miles Sanders and the screen game to Goedert that thrust the Eagles offensively.

Through eight games, Dallas Goedert is only 32 yards behind Travis Kelce, and when your numbers are in the same universe as Travis Kelce’s, you know you’re having a pretty darn good season.T Goedert turned in another monster game Thursday night, catching eight passes for 100 yards in the Eagles’ 29-17 win over the Texans in Houston. And if he’s not the best tight end in the NFC, then who is? “I hope what everyone is seeing on these nationally televised games is what we see every day in practice and what we’ve seen consistently through these past two years — that Dallas Goedert deserves attention for being one of the best tight ends in the NFL,” Nick Sirianni said. “You have Jason’s brother who is unbelievable. Travis is unbelievable. I love Dallas Goedert. He deserves to be in the conversation of one of the best tight ends in this league.” Goedert now has 40 catches — second-most of all NFC tight ends, one behind former teammate Zach Ertz — but his 521 yards are 126 more than any other NFC tight end and second-most in the NFL behind Kelce. Heck, only 14 wide receivers have more yards than Goedert, who just keeps producing week after week.

Offensive spotlight: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert put together an exceptional performance in the team’s win Thursday night, especially as a pass-catcher, catching eight of his nine targets for 100 yards, a touchdown and seven first down en route to a 90.0-plus receiving grade and a game-high 4.00 yards per route run on first review.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 after defeating the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football! Final score: 29 to 17. 8-0 for the first time EVER in franchise history. How about that? It wasn’t always easy for the Birds, who were tied with the Texans at halftime. The Birds’ sloppiness resulted in a game that was closer than it should’ve been. Regardless, the Eagles got the win. A three-sack performance by Javon Hargrave helped the defense overcome issues stopping the run. The Eagles were also able to run the ball effectively on their own with 31 carries for 143 yards (4.5 average) and two touchdowns. The Texans had no answers for Dallas Goedert, who caught eight of his nine targets for 100 yards (12.5 average) and one touchdown.

The Eagles are 8-0!!!! Shane Haff and Raichele Privette share their thoughts on the Eagles win against the Texans, 29 to 17. The game was not always pretty but they got the job done. Eagles felt Jordan Davis’ absence. Javon Hargrave had a three-sack performance. It was the Dallas Goedert game.

For my money, Hurts has been the MVP of the season so far. If we look truly at the spirit of the award he’s been the nexus of change in Philadelphia, the engine that’s making the Eagles go. If you removed Hurts from Philadelphia the team would be ... okay. A fine, but unremarkable, middling organization that has no chance of being 8-0 and leading the NFL right now. Just as they were before Hurts’ mammoth breakout this year. Jalen Hurts has been the most valuable player for his team in the NFL this season. Just as Adrian Peterson was the most valuable player for the Vikings when he won in 2012, or when LaDainian Tomlinson won for the Chargers in 2006, or Shaun Alexander with the Seahawks in 2005. In all cases the team would be utterly decimated if their presence was removed. Too often MVP has become cover for “best quarterback,” with offensive player of the year going to the best non-quarterback. Passers have won nine years in a row, with non-quarterbacks only garnering 31 votes total, out of a possible 400 over the time period. It’s this trend that has pulled MVP thinking away from who has completely changed their team’s fortunes, and who is brilliant — but maintained the status quo.

This wasn’t a bad performance by the Eagles. They were just sloppy and that kept the game closer than expected. Jason Kelce snapped the ball early a few times. Jordan Mailata gave up 2 sacks. Marcus Epps forgot how to tackle. Bradberry lost his receiver and gave up a big play. Avonte Maddox missed a tackle on third down that kept alive a scoring drive. Jake Elliott missed a FG. All of these issues can get cleaned up. There wasn’t any question of talent or effort. It is important to give the Eagles credit for making big plays on a night when they didn’t have their A-game. CGJ’s pick was really impressive.

Describe the game in two words: Temporarily uncomfortable. With the one-win Texans missing both of their starting receivers, this seemed like a total mismatch. But Thursday road games are tricky, and the Eagles were uncharacteristically sloppy at times, as illustrated by their first lost fumble of the season on a play where Hurts didn’t seem ready for the ball when it was snapped. The game was tied at the half — the first time Philly didn’t lead after two quarters — but the Eagles gradually gained command as the second half wore on. Troubling trend: The Eagles’ first game without rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was just placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, proved problematic for the rush defense. Houston running back Dameon Pierce went off for 139 yards on 27 carries. Philly’s tackling was often poor and the running lanes too wide. Davis has been a difference-maker. Entering the game, the Eagles allowed 3.9 yards per rush with him on the field (70 rushes) versus 6 yards per rush with him off the field (112 rushes).

It was every bit of a tense Thursday night for the Eagles against the Houston Texans. Short week, long road trip, and a very tough 60 minutes against a Texans team that came out Texas-tough with an offense that featured a physical running game and a screen-heavy passing game. And so when it was over, and when the Eagles exited NRG Stadium with a 29-17 victory and headed into a cherished mini-bye weekend, they did so understanding that they had been taken nearly to the limit. “Tough game, tough game. We know we’re going to get every team’s best shot and tonight was no exception,” said running back Miles Sanders, who ran for 93 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles reached 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. “We’re a tough team. We have some things to clean up and we know it, but we battled out there. It was a physical game on a short week. It was not easy, but we didn’t expect it to be easy. “It feels great to be 8-0, but we know we have a long, long way to go to get to where we want to be. The big thing is, everybody contributed here. It’s a team effort every week.”

No team has ever missed the playoffs after starting 8-0, so Eagles fans can feel pretty confident about their team being in the postseason. Philadelphia is +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Bills at +225.

The Texans defensive line proved to be the bane of their existence throughout the game. The Eagles slashed their way at will in the third quarter. However, the defense was able to record four sacks on the day. Jerry Hughes logged two sacks, bringing his total to seven on the season. The veteran has been a huge boost to the defense with Jonathan Greenard out 4-6 weeks with an injury. Houston did feature a litany of rookies on both sides of the ball. Pierce balled out running the rock. Tight End Teagan Quitoriano, who started the season on IR, recorded his first TD of the season. Undrafted rookie Kurt Hinish played legitimate snaps throughout the game. Christian Harris logged five tackles, five most for the team. Second rounder Jalen Pitre recorded nine tackles and played lights out for periods of the game. This young group will lead the team into the future. That immediate future features the 6-2 New York Giants with a little break to prepare for Daniel Jones and another NFC East juggernaut.

The Cowboys still have James Washington returning from injury at some point and likely feel confident enough in him to have not made any other sort of move. Again, Brandin Cooks would have been a nice addition, but that type of draft capital is fairly precious. Consider that the Cowboys took Sam Williams with their second-round pick this past draft and Jake Ferguson with their fourth-round selection. This isn’t apples to apples by any means but would you give those players up and take on $18M in 2023 for Brandin Cooks? The answer is probably not. Good on the Cowboys for passing here.

A major reason why Wentz’s superior arm talent, combined with the upgrades at offensive skill positions, has not translated into improved offensive production is that the modest increase in passing production has been more than offset by an increase in negative plays, most notably sacks and interceptions. Such negative plays can have a disproportionate impact on game outcomes by ending drives prematurely. I think everyone appreciates the impact of turnovers. Sacks fly a little under the radar, because their impact can be greater than just the lost yardage recorded in the box score. This is particularly the case for sacks on third down which lead to a punt. In effect, a five-yard sack can negate tens of yards of offensive production leading up to that point in a drive if it leads to a change in possession. There are also other less direct ways that negative QB plays can impact drives. In this article, I will focus on negative plays which lead directly to a change in possession, which I will refer to as Drive-Killing Plays. In a subsequent article, I might examine how negative plays by quarterbacks can impact offensive drives a little more indirectly. To determine how Wentz and Heinicke compare in committing Drive-Killing Plays, I examined all of Washington’s offensive drives in games that either QB started since the 2020 Wild Card playoff. I also included the 2021 season opener, but only counted drives with Heinicke at QB. Drives that ended because the clock ran out were omitted from the analysis.

Women are increasingly earning prominent roles throughout the NFL, including front office positions, scouting, coaching, and more. The New York Giants are, in many ways, at the forefront of that development. Laura Young is director of coaching operations, considered head coach Brian Daboll’s No. 1 assistant. Angela Baker is an offensive quality control coach. Ashley Lynn is the league’s only female director of player engagement. Courtney Kennedy is one of the longest-tenured members of the organization’s Data & Innovation Group. Midlands area scout Hannah Burnett is the first female scout in Giants history. Dr. Lani Lawrence, a sports psychologist, is director of wellness and clinical services. “They’re all worthy and they all do a great job,” said general manager Joe Schoen. “I think it’s important to have diversity throughout the organization, and there’s a standard within the organization and they meet that and actually excel past it. They’re all very good at their jobs, they are key contributors to the organization, the players, and also key contributors in the success we’ve had thus far.” Young, hired by Daboll after he became head coach, credits the organization for the opportunities women are receiving.

