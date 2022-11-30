Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Titans game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

CJGJ is dealing with a lacerated kidney that reportedly has him “out indefinitely.” The nature of his injury makes his recovery timeline difficult to pin down. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to put him on injured reserve and have this week’s game count against the four he needs to miss before being eligible to return. It’s unclear if they’ll actually place CJGJ on IR but it seems like it would be the wise thing to do.

The Eagles might need to open a roster spot, anyway, with Jordan Davis returning to practice this week. The big man is not listed on on the team’s official injury report since he’s not on the 53-player roster. But Davis is practicing in some capacity this week. It’s possible he’ll be ready to play against the Titans ... but we’ll see. Again, the Eagles have until 4:00 PM on Saturday to activate him. They’ll probably want to gauge how he looks in practice.

Three players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal, and Patrick Johnson.

Smith and Pascal are dealing with groin injuries that they seemingly picked up in the Packers game. Smith didn’t miss much playing time against Green Bay, so one would expect him to be OK to play. The Eagles are probably just being cautious with him and Pascal.

Johnson also might have a chance to play on Sunday. His limited status is certainly preferable to being listed under DNP but we’ll see how he progresses this week.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Patrick Johnson (ankle)

WR Zach Pascal (groin)

WR DeVonta Smith (groin)

TENNESSEE TITANS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Titans sack leader Denico Autry missed Week 12 due to a knee injury and it looks like he might be out this week as well. Starting the week as a DNP isn’t a good development for him.

Jeffery Simmons, who leads the Titans in TFLs and ranks second in sacks (half a sack behind Autry), also missed practice. He was limited all last week with an ankle issue before playing his second-highest snap count of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals. Perhaps the team is going easy on him earlier in the week or perhaps his ankle worsened. We’ll have to see how he progresses leading up to Sunday.

Nickel cornerback Elijah Molden missed practice as well. His status might be in jeopardy this week.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Denico Autry (knee)

CB Elijah Molden (groin)

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Cody Hollister (neck)

FULL PARTICIPATION

K Randy Bullock (right calf)

C Ben Jones (concussion)

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)