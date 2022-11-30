Jalen Hurts is NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12

After his Week 12 performance against the Packers, there’s no doubt that Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Hurts ran his way into the record books, both with the franchise and NFL, recording an insane 150-plus rushing yards and 150-plus passing yards.

Hurts finished Sunday night’s game against Green Bay with 16 completions for 153 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to his 157 rushing yards on 17 carries. He topped the former record of rushing yards by a QB by 27 yards, surpassing the former record of 130 yards by Michael Vick.

His 157 rushing yards was nearly half of the offense’s overall 363 rushing yards, which was the most by an Eagles team since 1948.

Hurts’ also became the first QB ever to have 125-plus rushing yards and 125-plus passing yards in one half, and the first QB since 1950 to finish a game with 150-plus rushing and 150-plus passing yards and two passing TDs.

Everyone knows that Hurts is dynamic with his legs, but he really put that on display this week. In the Eagles’ first offensive drive alone, Hurts had two big breakaways — one for 24 yards and another for 28 yards — to keep the drive alive and eventually score.

With his record-breaking and record-setting performance, NFC Offensive Player of the Week is a very well-deserved honor for the quarterback.