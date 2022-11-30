Eagles News: ESPN ranks Jalen Hurts on list of top under-25 NFL talents

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Top 25 Under 25: Ranking best players 24 years old or younger - ESPN+

9. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles. Age: 24. Hurts is the picture of the modern quarterback, with an ability to beat defenses with his legs, intermediate timing passing and stretching the field vertically. He’s efficient, instinctive and explosive. Hurts has risen from Day 2 draft prospect in 2020 to franchise quarterback in 2022, leading the Eagles to 10-1 atop the NFC. His 60 career touchdowns (39 passing, 21 rushing) tell the story of his dual-threat ability, and his completion percentage made a jump from 61.3% last year to 67.3% this year.

PFT’s Week 12 2022 NFL awards - PFT

Offensive player of the week: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. On Sunday night against the Packers, Hurts became only the fourth player to accomplish one very specific feat. In the same game, 150 yards passing and 150 yards rushing. Hurts has become a short-list MVP candidate for his abilities and his leadership, helping propel his team toward 10-1. He has become a much better passer, but his running combines the raw athletic skill of Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields with the uncanny ability of Patrick Mahomes to understand how his body moves in space relative to the players trying to tackle him. Hurts helped lift the Eagles to 336 rushing yards against Green Bay, and to keep them ahead of the Cowboys for the division title, and the Vikings for the No. 1 seed.

Eagles vs. Packers: 21 winners, 3 losers, 2 IDKs - BGN

All told, 10 of his 17 rushes went for first downs. But it wasn’t like Hurts had to rely on his legs. He made some pretty good throws when he needed to. The back-shoulder touchdown throw to Quez Watkins obviously sticks out. That was a dime. A more underrated play to come out of this game was when he threw into a tight window just over the head of a linebacker to connect with DeVonta Smith for a 14-yard gain on 3rd-and-12 to set up goal-to-go at the 5-yard line. The Eagles then scored a touchdown to take a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter. Between his passing and rushing yardage combined, Hurts directly accounted for 58.8% of the offense. He indirectly accounted for even more production when one considers how the threat of his mobility benefits the Eagles’ running backs. After only putting up 17 points in Indy last week, the Eagles bounced back in a big way to serve a 40 burger. And Hurts was a big reason behind the resurgence. Once a very big skeptic, I am now a believer: Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ franchise quarterback. This performance further cemented what’s been apparent since early on in the season.

Safety Issue? - Iggles Blitz

Throwing and running for 150 yards in a game is special. Hurts is having a great season and he’s doing some freaky things. There is an alternate universe where the Eagles have Russell Wilson at QB and another one where Deshaun Watson is here. Those are terrifying thoughts. Instead of having to embrace the fakest guy in the league and watch him play erratic football or try to discuss sexual assault on a weekly basis, we get to enjoy a good dude having a great year. Thank you Jalen for playing like this. And thank you to the other guys for not wanting to come to Philly. They saved us a lot of misery.

Predicting the 2022 NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes is still out in front, but Josh Allen is still in it - PFF

Hurts and the Eagles offense enjoyed a bounce-back performance against the Green Bay Packers after playing two straight mediocre games. However, Hurts’ individual stats have become gradually worse compared to other favorites throughout the season — to win the award against whoever ends up with the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Eagles signal-caller probably has to win out at the very least.

Another way Hurts is showing tremendous growth this season - NBCSP

Hurts now knows what he wants. He knows what will work. And the Eagles listen to him. “He’s got great ideas coming off the sideline saying, ‘Hey, I think we can get to this I think we can get to that.’ When he does that, we really trust him,” Sirianni said on Sunday night. “We really trust him, because he’s seeing it really well. So, I just think that’s the next step he’s taking. He is being able to tell us on the field what he’s seeing, what he likes, and go out and execute and us trusting him, because he’s got a lot of money in the bank with us, right, of like, hey, every time he comes out and tells us that he makes it work when he does it. I think that’s a big part of the decision making and the big next step of the decision making.”

I spoke to a urologist about Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s lacerated kidney - PhillyVoice

So the good news here for Gardner-Johnson is that once he heals, it is not an injury that is likely to happen again. However, unlike most injuries, it is very difficult to pin down a reliable timeline for recovery. To underscore that point, Luck’s lacerated kidney injury was initially reported as a two-to-six week injury, however, it did not heal as quickly as anticipated, and he ended up missing the final seven games of the season.

Dane Brugler’s NFL mock draft 2023, 1.0: Where do Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud land? - The Athletic

6. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson*. General manager Howie Roseman won’t need any convincing to target a defensive lineman, especially a prospect like Bryan Bresee, who has the athletic traits and intangibles worthy of the top 10. Jordan Davis and Bresee on the same interior would be a problem for blockers. [...] 31. Philadelphia Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama* The Eagles haven’t drafted a Round 1 running back since 1986, but with two picks in the opening round and Miles Sanders set to hit free agency, maybe they’d break trend for the right player. Jahmyr Gibbs is a sudden athlete with the vision, acceleration and receiving skills that are ideal for the Eagles’ offense. The Eagles also could go with an edge player like Ohio State’s Zach Harrison instead, but an offensive backfield of Jalen Hurts and Gibbs would be fireworks.

2022 NFL season: Three teams better than their records going into Week 13; three that are worse - NFL.com

It feels like these Eagles are better than those teams. Jalen Hurts has been terrific. Both the offense and defense have been big-play units. Still, this is not some unstoppable runaway-train behemoth. The defense suddenly has some warts, with poor run fits and a kidney injury to NFL interceptions leader C.J. Gardner-Johnson that will keep him out indefinitely. A.J. Brown has been fumbling too much. Dallas Goedert’s injury has taken some bite out of the passing game. Far more teams starting 10-1 or 11-0 have gone on to lose Super Bowls in recent years than have gone on to win them, with the 2013 Seahawks and, yes, 2017 Eagles being the two exceptions. Can this year’s Eagles buck that trend? Yes, and the path to doing so is easier on the NFC side, where they could have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That’s why listing them here is pretty darned risky. But in a season where the script has been shredded several times, we also wouldn’t be shocked if the Eagles come up just a bit shy of getting to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

Michael Clay addresses kickoff coverage unit - PE.com

With a good Tennessee special teams group coming to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Clay and his units have a lot of work to do. He plans to attack the situation when the players return to the practice field on Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex. “I have this written on my board, ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,’ so I don’t want to go into the same thing where it’s status quo like alright, it was just a one-game thing,” Clay said. “No, we’re going to find ways to get better in the drills that we have a lot of times right there to probably clean up some things and get ready for that. So, again, the drill work that we can do I think is going to help us going forward. You always want to cover it up because, again, in the NFL everyone is going to test you until you can prove you can stop it. So, they’re going to test our kickoff return unit until we can stop them, which I know these guys can. We have been able to stop some good returners right there.

Bengals Climb Past Dolphins with Titans Win - Football Outsiders

[BLG Note: The Eagles are 3rd in DVOA. The Titans are 13th in DVOA.]

Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: 5 things to watch - Big Blue View

The Giants have two games with the Commanders remaining on their schedule. They likely need to win at least one of them to have a legitimate shot at the playoffs. This one at MetLife might be their best chance. The Giants and Commanders play again in two weeks, and Washington somehow has a bye week in-between. That means the Commanders can spend three straight weeks focused on how to play against the Giants.

Washington’s offense is taking fewer penalties with Heinicke at the helm - Hogs Haven

In addition to the game planning changes that Bill has already raised, and the tightening up of Washington’s defense, it genuinely appears that the offense - and, very likely, the quarterback - are playing more error-free football. Utilizing a style where every single drive, and every point or two counts, cutting down on drive-killing penalties is a critical element of team success.

Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident doesn’t deter Jerry Jones, Cowboys from pursuing the wide receiver - Blogging The Boys

Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent plane incident was a strange story, but never seemed like something that would hurt interest from NFL teams. On Sunday, Beckham was escorted off a plane after some kind of kerfuffle with the flight crew about a seat belt safety issue. By Tuesday, Jerry Jones confirmed that the Cowboys are still pursuing Beckham. He did discuss the fact that the Cowboys would want Beckham to get an immediate impact for this season.

Russell Wilson has ridden his Broncos off a cliff - SB Nation

The Russell Wilson experiment in Denver has been historically bad. We’re not even one season in and the move by the Broncos to mortgage their entire future on Wilson is being compared to the Vikings decision to trade for political vampire enthusiast Hershel Walker in 1993, which up to this point was the worst trade in NFL history. Seattle is now in the position to completely revamp their franchise with a first and second round pick from Denver still to come, after already making their team vastly better with Charles Cross and Boye Mafe, who the team took with the Broncos’ picks from 2022. Seattle is already good, they’re about to get much better — and Denver is a flaming dumpster fire that not even all the alkaline water in the rockies could douse.

2022 World Cup: USA 1-0 Iran - The Americans hold on for a win and advance to the Round of 16 - Stars And Stripes FC

Finally after almost 600 seconds of injury time the ref blew the final whistle and the USA emerged winners to go onto the Round of 16.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio